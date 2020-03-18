Niece Waidhofer Films Herself Taking A Bath & Drinking A White Claw, ‘Day 8 Of Self-Quarantine’

Instagram hottie Niece Waidhofer is coping with her self-quarantine in the best way she knows how, by filming a sexy video to share with her 1.5 million Instagram followers. In her latest social media share, Niece stripped down for a sudsy dip into her bathtub and sipped a White Claw out of a kitschy curly plastic straw in the shape of the word “depressed.”

The model made sure to give her followers something to ogle. She leaned against the rim of her tub and pressed her breasts together to create intense cleavage. She used her hand as a censor to hide her nipples from the camera.

She positioned the camera in front of her tub, capturing her cozy bathtime set-up. There were several cans of White Claw in the background, making it seem like drinking the alcoholic beverage in the tub is a popular past time for the professional smokeshow. Several candles illuminated her bathroom, casting a warm glow against the surrounding marble tile.

Despite being in the middle of a bath, Niece still wore makeup. Her eyebrows were exceptionally groomed, and she sported her customary smokey eyeshadow and eyeliner. For her hair, Niece made things simple by typing it up into a messy bun, leaving a few stray tendrils loose to frame her face.

Niece joked that she hadn’t had any “meaningful” connection with another person since 2014 in her caption. She also logged today as her eighth official day in self-quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Niece’s cheeky new update proved very popular with her multitude of admirers. In under two hours, more than 113,000 viewed the clip, and more than 29,000 liked it. Fans wasted no time in flocking to her comments section to input their two cents about everything from her straw to her choice of beverage. Dozens of people just wanted to compliment her and tell her to stay safe.

“I f*cking love you… and the straw. I definitely need the straw,” wrote one person, adding several laughing with tears emoji to their comment.

“Have you actually had all those in the back already? Hahah no judgement [sic]. Just props if so,” asked another user.

“You’re so f*cking beautiful. Good vibes,” complimented a third admirer.

A fourth fan said, “LOL! You are so beautiful and what a great sense of humor.”

Earlier today, Niece shared a sexy pic of herself rocking a Bane cosplay outfit based on his look in the movie The Dark Knight Rises.