‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Production Shut Down Due To Coronavirus

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

With multiple closures due to the coronavirus pandemic, AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead is the latest casualty, according to Metro. This was confirmed by actor Lennie James, who plays Morgan Jones in the zombie apocalypse series.

“I’m filming in Austin,’ James stated.

“Almost all productions are shutting down. We were supposed to be on a break this week, this week has turned into a month. We’ve shut down for a month and we’re self-isolating like almost everyone is, really.”

The character of Morgan was left in a cliffhanger position in the Season 5 finale, which aired on September 29 last year. After being shot, he was left for dead as the undead approached him in significant numbers. The closure of filming will also mean a delay to Season 6 airing and the fate of Morgan will continue to hang in the balance.

In addition, James spoke of how the filming location has also had two confirmed cases of coronavirus, adding to the urgency of the filming closure by the network.

“Austin has had two confirmed cases and no deaths. We’re in a slight area of unknown, along with everyone else.”

Van Redin / AMC

A premiere date for Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead has not yet been announced, which would normally give the network some wriggle room. AMC’s newest Walking Dead series, World Beyond, will follow after the conclusion of Season 10 of the original series, which is currently airing, according to a previous article by The Inquisitr. It was suspected that Fear could air after World Beyond concludes. However, considering the tight schedule now that AMC has three TV series set within the same universe, adding to a total of at least 42 weeks’ worth of episodes, it is possible that this will completely throw out its premiere date and schedule.

While Season 6 has been filming for some time, there is very little news regarding the events that will unfold in the upcoming season. The series showrunners, Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, teased last year that the second half of Season 5 would lead to some massive changes in the next season, according to Digital Spy. This carries on with somewhat of a tradition for this series that has seen major changes from Season 1 as the core group moves as well as changes significantly in both size and characters.