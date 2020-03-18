Tammy Hembrow Shows Off Defined Legs In Skintight Pink Leggings

Tammy Hembrow gave her Instagram followers a whole lot to talk about, sharing yet another hot photo that showed her looking pretty in pink. In Australia, the model has been continuing on with her normal and everyday life, snapping a selfie in the gym in the middle of a workout. She posed in front of a long line of treadmills, appearing in profile in front of a black yoga mat.

Hembrow held a pink blender bottle in one hand and her cell phone in the other, looking down at the device to make sure that she captured the perfect shot. For the sweat session, the YouTube star wore her long blond locks parted off to the side and in a low bun. She included a gorgeous application of makeup on her face, including a gentle line of blush across her cheek. She added some subtle eyeshadow on her lids, in addition to a thick layer of mascara to her long lashes. She seemed to match the pink from her lips to her outfit.

Along with an oversized bubblegum pink sweater, Hembrow added a pair of matching leggings, flaunting her defined legs through her tight pants. She also rocked a pair of white ankle socks and matching sneakers, as well as some black weights that rested on the bottom of her legs.

In the caption, the fitness model made mention of the coronavirus pandemic, telling her fans that she hopes that they are all staying safe.

The post has proven to be pretty popular, earning the mother-of-two a lot of kudos from fans with over 123,000 likes, in addition to over 400 comments. Some social media users gushed over Hembrow’s striking figure while many others wished her the best. Like they normally do, many people commented with flame, heart, and heart-eyes emoji.

“Jealous that your gym is still open. You look great,” one fan wrote, adding a series of heart-eyes emoji.

“Good night sweet dream queen my beautiful ınsta friend always smile always happy always be careful god bless you and your loved ones,” a second admirer commented.

“This outfit is fire. I want it ASAP! Where can I buy,” one more follower chimed in.

Earlier today, The Inquisitr shared that Hembrow posted another update while clad in a pair of Daisy Dukes and an oversized white T-shirt. She sat on top of her Mercedes G-Wagon, again wishing fans the best amid the pandemic and letting them know that she hopes that they are staying safe.