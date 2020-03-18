Tammy Hembrow Shows Off Defined Legs In Skintight Pink Leggings

Tammy Hembrow gave her Instagram followers a whole lot to talk about, sharing yet another smoking hot photo that showed her looking pretty in pink. In Australia, the model has been continuing on with her normal and everyday life, snapping a selfie in the gym in the middle of a workout. The YouTube star posed in front of a long line of treadmills, appearing in profile in front of a black yoga mat.

Hembrow held a pink blender bottle in one hand and her cell phone in the other, looking down at the device to make sure that she captured the perfect shot. For the sweat session, the social media star wore her long, blond locks parted off to the side and in a low bun. The beauty included a gorgeous application of makeup on her face including a gentle line of blush across her cheek. She added some subtle eyeshadow on her lids in addition to a thick layer of mascara to her long lashes. She seemed to match the pink from her lips to her sexy outfit.

Along with an oversized bubblegum pink sweater, the model added a pair of matching leggings, flaunting her defined legs through the insanely tight pants. She also rocked a pair of white ankle socks and matching sneakers as well as some black weights that rested on the bottom of her legs. In the caption of the photo, the fitness model made mention of the COVID-19 pandemic, telling her fans that she hopes that they are all staying safe.

The post has proven to be pretty popular, earning the mother of two a lot of kudos from fans with over 123,000 likes in addition to over 400 comments. Some social media users gushed over the model’s striking figure while many others wished her the best. Like they normally do, many fans added flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji.

“Jealous that your gym is still open. You look great,” one fan wrote, adding a series of heart-eye emoji.

“Good night sweet dream queen my beautiful ınsta friend always smile always happy always be careful god bless you and your loved ones,” a second fan commented.

“This outfit is fire. I want it ASAP! Where can I buy,” one more follower chimed in.

Earlier today, The Inquisitr shared that the small business owner posted another hot update while clad in a pair of daisy dukes and an oversized white t-shirt. She sat on top of her Mercedes G-Wagon, wishing fans the best amid the COVID-19 pandemic and letting them know that she hopes that they are staying safe.