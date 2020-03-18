Police Now Patrolling Supermarkets In Australia In An Effort To Curb Coronavirus Panic Buying And Brawls

As emotions rise amid the coronavirus pandemic, reports of brawls and other bad behaviors in supermarkets are being reported across the world.

As countries aim to control the spread of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, people worldwide have been panic buying in an effort to have enough food to survive on if they should have to self-isolate for 14 days. In Australia, where people have been panic buying toilet paper for weeks now, police have been ordered to patrol supermarkets in an effort to curb panic buying, according to Nine News Australia.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the initial rush to stock up on this product likely occurred from the misconception that the majority of toilet paper was made in China. However, 60 percent of the product is actually made locally. Regardless, as fears escalated, panic buying continued and it is still difficult for many Australians to purchase the item.

With emotions soaring, many reports of violence in varying degrees have been reported. Included was video, which has since gone viral, showing two Australia women involved in a brawl over the elusive toilet paper.

Because of this, supermarkets in Australia have enforced strict limits on items such as toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and pet food, among many other items. As panic and anger over shortages escalate, though, police have been called in to make their presence known as shoppers still struggle to locate daily items.

Toilet paper patrol at Coles Ellenbrook, keeping our elderly citizens safe. #fb pic.twitter.com/27Bum7kn26 — Ellenbrook Police (@EllenbrookPol) March 17, 2020

NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Jeff Loy has assured Australians that bad behavior would not be tolerated and the police presence will be used to help make shopping safer for all involved.

“Despite these unprecedented circumstances, we are working hard to maintain a sense of normality for the wider community,” Mr. Loy said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison also spoke out about the recurring issue of panic buying during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is not sensible, it is not helpful and, I’ve got to say, it has been one of the most disappointing things I have seen in Australian behavior in response to this crisis,” he said during a speech yesterday.

“There is no reason for people to be hoarding supplies from fear of a lockdown or anything like this.”

In addition to an increase in police presence, the major chain supermarkets have also issued statements via a series of newspaper advertisements calling for Australians to cease their panic buying ways.

“We understand your concerns, but if you buy only what you need and stick to the product limits it helps everyone, especially the elderly and people with disability,” one of the advertisements read.

While it has been reported that there are no shortfalls in supplies, as panic continues, it seems likely that Australians will continue to suffer delays to deliveries and the necessity for a police presence will continue.