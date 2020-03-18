Lisa Lanceford Uses A Bag Of Rice Instead Of Weights For New At-Home Workout Video

British fitness trainer Lisa Lanceford showed her fans a unique way to continue their weight training while they’re self-isolating because of the coronavirus. The brunette beauty included a large bag of rice in her leg-focused workout. Dressed in a pair of blue leggings and a white sports bra, she started the circuit with a series of Bulgarian split squats. For this exercise, she placed the bag on her shoulders and rested her foot on a chair behind her. She then bent both knees and then straightened them. In the caption, she called the exercise “Bulgarian Rice Squats” and recommended doing four sets of 12 reps.

Next, she moved on to doing “Sumo Rice Squats” during which she held the rice bag in front of her and stood in an extreme wide-legged stance. She then bent her knees until she completed a deep squat. Then, it was time for “Long Grain Lunges.” For this exercise, she held the rice on one shoulder while keeping her other arm stretched to the side. In her caption, Lisa encourage fans to keep their core engaged during the exercise and to align the feet and knees.

Next, she tackled a set of “Tempo Squats” which required her to place the bag on her back much like she did in the first video in the series. She lowered her body very slowly until her glutes lined up with her knees and then raised her body quickly.

In the final video of the series, she did “Standing Calf Rices” during which she held on to a doorknob with one hand and her bag of rice in the other. Then she raised the heel of one foot while maintaining a slight bend of her other leg.

The post has been liked more than 20,000 times, as of this writing, and more than 500 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans seemed thrilled about the way that Lisa incorporated the word rice into the names of the exercises.

“Omg, I love this so much! And the puns in the workout names,” one fan wrote before adding a string of “crying laughing” emoji to their comment.

“This is by far the best workout on IG. I love all the workout names. You win!” a second person added.

Some suggested other large products that could be used instead of rice.

“Don’t have a bag of rice that big but I do have some dog food. Trying these!” another added.

Others thanked her for posting because they had temporarily lost their access to their regular gyms.

“Great idea with the rice bag! They closed the gym since last week. Will do these exercises. Thanks,” a fourth Instagram user added.