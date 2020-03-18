Suzy Cortez Puts On Sexy Display In Electric Blue Bikini: ‘Buenos Dias Amores’

Suzy Cortez wowed her army of over 2.1 million Instagram fans with another sexy photo update that showed her rocking an electric blue bikini. The Latina beauty has certainly been keeping her followers who are quarantined all over the world entertained, sharing a number of photos on her feed wearing little to no clothing at all — which is exactly what she did again earlier today.

The new photo was taken at an undisclosed beach where Cortez sprawled out in the sand. Putting her arms in front of her head and kneeling in the sand, the woman who won the Miss BumBum World pageant last year struck an insanely seductive pose, turning her head and looking into the camera. Her backside was up in the air in the shot while her muscular thighs looked like a force to be reckoned with. The model’s chiseled abs and sculpted arms looked picture-perfect while she sported a vibrant blue bikini.

The sexy swimsuit came complete with thong bottoms and a tiny triangle top, while Cortez added a pair of big silver earrings to the look. She wore the majority of her thick locks off to the side as well. The look was completed by an application of makeup that included highlighter, blush, and dark black eyeliner.

In the caption, she wished her fans a good morning while adding a number of flame emoji to the end of her comment.

The post has also set fire to her popular page already, with the model racking up over 14,000 likes and well over 190 comments. Some of the brunette beauty’s fans commented on the shot to gush over her figure while countless others asked where they would be able to purchase the same bikini. A few others were left speechless, commenting with emoji instead of words.

“So beautiful woman so pretty and so gorgeous baby,” one fan quipped, adding a few red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Good morning precious, I love to look at you,” another Instagrammer chimed in.

“Smoking hot and amazing,” one more wrote.

“Perfect body,” another social media user added.

Yesterday, Cortez left her admirers wanting more when she shared another revealing photo. She went with an all-black look that included a furry black crop top that exhibited a hint of her taut tummy and fit legs. In her caption, she urged her followers to join the fans-only section of her site.