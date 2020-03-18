Stephen Amell Has No Plans To Guest Star On Any Arrowverse Shows In The Future, Says He’s ‘Done’

On Tuesday, former Arrow star Stephen Amell opted to break up the monotony of self-quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic by hosting an Instagram livestream to talk to his millions of fans. According to Entertainment Weekly, several fans Amell if he would ever reprise his role as Oliver Queen on one of the other Arrowverse shows still running, which include The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, or Black Lightning.

“No, I’m done. That was good. It was a good eight years but it was time to be done,” Amell responded.

He continued saying that even watching other shows on The CW felt strange to him now.

“It was weird seeing promos for ‘Supergirl’ and ‘Flash’ and ‘Batwoman’ again. It seems like a different lifetime. I don’t think I’ll be doing that again.”

Amell played the leading role on Arrow for eight seasons. The show started a new era for The CW. From Arrow came all of the other DC superhero television shows mentioned above. It doesn’t seem like The CW has any plans of slowing down their comic book-based television shows, either.

This summer, the Stargirl series will hit The CW’s digital platforms. A new Arrow spin-off series titled Green Arrow and the Canaries is also in contention for pickup. A backdoor pilot aired during the final season of Arrow.

When asked about the potential new spin-off, Amell said he hadn’t had the chance to watch it yet but that he probably would eventually.

The actor has already moved on to a new project after completing his time as the Green Arrow. He’ll next work on the Starz wrestling drama, Heels.

Unfortunately, the drama is one of many television shows currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. He told fans that his training had stopped for the time being.

“That’s frustrating because I was getting excited,” said the actor.

In response to the Entertainment Weekly article, many fans on social media conveyed their disappointment. However, several of them also understood Amell’s decision and wished him well on his future projects. Some users wondered if the actor would change his mind sometime in the future.

“Good for him. It’s time for him to start different projects. ‘Arrow’ is done. I love to see him in a different character,” wrote one person.

“So many other actors have said they were done and years later still end up coming back,” tweeted a second user.