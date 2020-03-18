Anonymous Customer Leaves A Huge Tip To Help Support Employees At A Bar Forced To Close Due To Coronavirus

A customer at a bar in Columbus, Ohio left a large tip to be split evenly between employees who would soon be out of work..

An anonymous customer at Coaches Bar and Grill in Columbus left a large tip on Sunday to help assist the employees there that would soon be out of work due to the coronavirus. The bar has been forced to close until further notice out of recommendation by the government and the CDC to help prevent the spread of illness, according to Tank’s Good News.

The customer’s bill was only $29.95 but the unnamed male individual gave a tip of a whopping $2,500 which was to be divided up among the bar’s employees to help give them some financial relief during frightening and unsure times. The bar shared the kind gesture through a tweet, hoping that this person’s kindness will inspire others to be there for one another selflessly during a global crisis.

“When the going gets tough, the tough stay loyal. This loyal, amazing patron of Coaches on Bethel left the staff a $2500 tip to help lighten the losses during this required closing of Restaurants & Bars in Ohio,” the tweet read.

The owner of Coaches Bar and Grill, Benny Leonard, said that staff members were moved to tears by the gesture. They intend to divide the money evenly among 13 different employees so that everyone gets a cut, he explained.

“[There were] tears, tears of joy. An unbelievable act of kindness on a pretty weird day. We’ve got unprecedented times going on, we’ve got people fighting over toilet paper and so on and so forth, and to have a guy show up and care enough about people that give him a beer and a hamburger once in a while, that means a lot. It’s humanity at its best.”

The tip came only an hour after a startling announcement from Ohio governor Mike DeWine. DeWine instructed that all bars and restaurants be closed throughout the state in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus through person to person contact. If an establishment has the means, they can still offer delivery and carryout options.

Nevertheless, as is the case across much of the country, dining rooms will be closed until further notice and businesses will likely suffer. Americans have been encouraged by government leaders to support small businesses, just like Coaches Bar and Grill, who will feel the effects of the closures and face financial burden.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, even fast food giants like McDonalds have closed off dining areas. While the drive thru is still running as normal for now, there is a chance the restaurant could close entirely in areas that are hit particularly hard by the pandemic.