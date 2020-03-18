Hunter McGrady Rocks Skimpy Blue Lace Top In Bed With Champagne: ‘This Is My New Life’

Curvaceous model Hunter McGrady thrilled her Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling update taken from bed. Hunter was in a cozy-looking bed with all white bedding, including several square pillows with different textures visible behind her. A chunky knit throw was draped across her lap, and even the wall behind the bed was a neutral shade.

Hunter, however, rocked an ensemble that filled the picture with a burst of color. She wore a pale blue lace top with a plunging neckline that showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The top featured scalloped lace trim along the edges, accentuating her ample assets.

Over the lace top, Hunter wore an unbuttoned pajama shirt in a soft blue shade with baby pink trim. The chunky blanket on her lap covered up much of her lower body, but she appeared to have paired the pajama shirt with matching soft blue bottoms.

Hunter also had an adorable fluffy pink bunny mask resting on her forehead, and her long blond locks tumbled down her chest and shoulders in tousled, beachy waves. She had one hand resting on her lap and the other held her cell phone, which was covered with a marble case.

Hunter also surrounded herself with a few additional items, including some magazines and a bottle of unopened champagne. Though she was in bed, she appeared to have a full face of subtle makeup. A soft nude shade graced her lips, and her eyes were accentuated with neutral shadow and liner.

In the caption of her post, Hunter asked her followers for movie suggestions that she could enjoy while under quarantine. Her fans absolutely loved the sizzling post, and it racked up 158 comments within just 15 minutes, as well as over 1,600 likes.

“Living your best quarantine life!!!” one fan said, followed by a duo of heart eyes emoji.

“Literally just watch all seasons of @schittscreek,” another follower commented, suggesting the show rather than a movie pick.

“Been having a Harry Potter marathon day today! Also you are so gorgeous and I’m obsessed with this vibe,” one fan added.

“Need that bralette brand!!” one follower said, loving Hunter’s pale blue look.

