‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards’ Wife Mackenzie Will Not Be Having More Kids After Welcoming Baby Girl

Ryan Edwards' wife is sharing her future plans.

Ryan Edwards will not be welcoming any more children with wife Mackenzie.

Ahead of this week’s premiere of the new season of Teen Mom OG, Mackenzie host a Q&A session with her fans and followers on her Instagram Stories, during which she answered a series of questions from her online audience, one of which was in regard to her and Ryan’s potential plans for more kids.

“Do you and Ryan want to have more children?” a fan asked, according to a March 18 report from In Touch Weekly magazine.

“I had my tubes tied a month ago so it’s a no from me dawg,” Mackenzie replied.

As fans of Teen Mom OG well now, Ryan shares his oldest son, Bentley Edwards, with his former girlfriend and co-star Maci Bookout, and his two youngest kids, Jagger Edwards and Stella Edwards, with Mackenzie, who he married nearly three years ago. Meanwhile, Mackenzie shares her oldest son, Hudson, with her former husband, Zachary Stephens.

As the questions from her followers continued, a fan wanted to know how difficult is was for Mackenzie to recover from getting her tubes tied.

“I didn’t think it was that bad!” Mackenzie admitted.

Mackenzie got her tubes tied after the birth of her third child in January and has been sharing adorable photos of her family ever since.

“How soon can you tie your tubes after birth?” a third fan asked.

“I mean I was trying to get it done that day.. [I don’t know] what the time line is though!” Mackenzie replied. “I’m sure each [doctor] has their own protocol.”

Because Ryan and Mackenzie share three children together and each have one older child, they are responsible for four kids already. So, when it comes to considering expanding their family, it’s clear why Mackenzie wouldn’t want to.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Mackenzie recently opened up about the way in which she’s been sucking up all of the amazing moments she experiences with her kids in the comments section of a post on Instagram.

After telling her fans and followers that she was grateful for the little things in life, Mackenzie said she was letting her kids be kids because one day, they won’t be so small.

“Let them be little! One day we are going to miss the laughter through the house, the jumping on the couch (maybe lol) and all of the little things we take for granted,” she stated.