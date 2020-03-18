‘Westworld’ Season 3 Episode 2 Preview Clip Hints At Identity of Charlotte Hale And Battle To Control Maeve

HBO releases a new clip for 'Westworld showing scenes for upcoming episodes of the hit sci-fi series.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 3 of HBO‘s Westworld. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

After the Season 3 premiere of Westworld aired, HBO revealed a trailer for Episode 2 and beyond of it’s hit sci-fi robotic drama series, according to Collider.

The clip introduces what appears to be a Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson) host. However, Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood), a host who escaped the Wild West-themed park in the Season 2 finale in the guise of Hale’s host form, is in control of the situation. It becomes obvious from the clip, too, that she is likely using one of the brain balls from other hosts which she took with her when she left the park.

“Let me show you who you need to pretend to be,” Dolores says to the Charlotte host as she looks into the mirror and sees her new identity.

“Where am I going?” the Charlotte host then asks.

Dolores states that Charlotte will be going “home.” As to whether she means the theme park from which they escaped or Charlotte’s real home in the outside world remains to be seen. However, in Episode 1, Charlotte was seen during a board meeting with other Delos employees, so it is possible Dolores is referencing Charlotte’s real-world home.

Further on in the clip, Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) is revealed to be back in the theme park. He and Ashley Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth), who was surprisingly revealed to be a host robot in Season 2, later discuss why Bernard has returned. It is then discovered that he is trying to locate Maeve (Thandie Newton), a host who has become self-aware but was believed to have perished in the previous season.

HBO

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Maeve was revealed via a post-credits scene in Episode 3 to be in a new theme park associated with World War II, so it might be difficult for the pair to locate her. In addition, a previous Season 3 trailer has also suggested that Maeve will be tasked with getting rid of Dolores, which means there is the potential for a bitter fight for control of Maeve from both sides as the season continues.

Towards the end of the clip, a scene between Maeve and Charlotte is shown. Maeve appears aware that Charlotte is a host and asks her if it is Teddy (James Marsden) inside of the host.

The Man in Black (Ed Harris) also features and is seen falling out of a bath filled with water, ending speculation over whether or not he will appear in the latest season of Westworld.

Viewers can watch the “In the Weeks Ahead” clip below.