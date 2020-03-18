Al Roker And Savannah Guthrie Talk Faith In Wake Of Coronavirus Fears

'Whatever you have - much faith or much doubt - I believe God is near to us all,' Savannah Guthrie said.

Even though many church services have been cancelled in entirety across the nation due to the coronavirus, Today Show anchors Al Roker and Savannah Guthrie are learning how to live out their faith in different ways, according to Today.

With calls from the CDC and the government to practice social distancing and cancel public gatherings, churches have had no choice but to keep their doors closed. However, many have begun livestreaming their services so that their parishioners could watch from home. Guthrie was one of many that were especially grateful for this form of technology this past Sunday. While she wasn’t able to be physically present at Trinity Grace Church, the fact that she could watch the service from home gave her strength and comfort, she said in an Instagram post.

“I am so proud of my church for putting together a beautiful virtual service today. And I feel like God was reaching out to me personally, to be near to me, when they happened to read Psalm 23, the psalm I have carried in my heart and my memory since I was a little girl,” she wrote in the caption.

Psalm 23 begins, “The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want,” and it was just what Guthrie needed to hear in the midst of all the fear and unknown.

“I was saying my prayers on my way to work, and I was thinking about how lucky we are to live in this time, to live in this country,” Guthie told her co-anchor Hoda Kotb on Monday.

Guthrie’s friend and colleague Roker also attended virtual church on Sunday, along with his wife Deborah Roberts and his son Nick. He posted a video to Instagram showing his family sitting on the living room couch while intently watching the streamed service at St. James Church.

“This morning our church, @stjameschurchnyc #livestreamed the #sundaymorningservice,” he wrote in the caption.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Roker, in addition to Craig Melvin, have worked from home all week after a staff member from the third hour of the Today Show tested positive for the coronavirus. It’s not clear who the staff member was or how much exposure if any Roker and Melvin had to the individual. Both Roker and Melvin reportedly feel healthy put are practicing social distancing out of precaution.

As of Wednesday, Guthrie too remained home from work, anchoring the Today Show from her basement after she woke up feeling sick.