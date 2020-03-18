Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Talk Baby Plans On ‘Pump Rules,’ Get Wedding Gift From Lisa Vanderpump

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright want to start trying for kids right away.

In a sneak peek at next week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules shared by Bravo, the couple is seen arriving to Villa Rosa, the stunning Beverly Hills mansion of Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd, after their whirlwind trip to Kentucky for their wedding and right away, Cartwright’s decision to decline a glass of Rose prompts questions of a pregnancy from Vanderpump.

“What does that mean?” Vanderpump asks Cartwright after she tells her she does not want a drink.

Then, after Cartwright says that she doesn’t have any news, Vanderpump further questions, “Are you sure?”

While Cartwright wasn’t pregnant at the time the scene was shot, she and Taylor went on to confirm to Vanderpump that they had already begun trying to conceive their first child. As Vanderpump Rules fans will recall, Taylor and Cartwright chatted about their desire to have a family with one another during Season 7, with Taylor telling his male co-stars that he would like two kids and Cartwright telling co-star Ariana Madix that she wants three.

“Jax and I want to have a family very, very soon,” Cartwright explains to the cameras during a cast confessional as the sneak peek continues, adding that she and Taylor are no longer using any form of birth control.

Also during the Vanderpump Rules sneak peek, Vanderpump weighed in on Taylor and Cartwright’s wedding, telling the couple that she was thrilled she was able to attend the event before noting that she’s never seen someone as excited as Cartwright was when she walked down the aisle with her dad.

Vanderpump, who owns four impeccably decorated restaurants in Los Angeles, went on to tell her co-stars that she was quite proud of the fairytale wedding they put together at The Kentucky Castle in June of last year before presenting them with a tea set from Tiffany.

In his own cast confessional, Taylor said that while the tea set was absolutely beautiful, he didn’t see it getting much use because wasn’t sure he knew that would come to his home and want tea.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Taylor has been close with Vanderpump for many years due to his employment at her West Hollywood hotspot, SUR Restaurant, and months ago, he said he was happy to see that she left her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“I’m very happy that she stepped down, if she decides to go back, that’s amazing, but she definitely needed a break,” Taylor told Hollywood Life.