Vicky Aisha Flaunts Pert Derriere In Revealing Black-And-White Bikini

The Australian model sizzled in her cheeky two-piece.

On Tuesday, March 17, Australian model Vicky Aisha uploaded a particularly cheeky Instagram post for her 2.2 million followers to enjoy.

The photo, taken with Vicky’s smartphone at an undisclosed location, shows the tattooed beauty standing in front of a sizable mirror hanging on a tiled wall. A staircase, a hallway with light fixtures, and a bike leaning against a large window can be seen in the background. The Instagram star sizzled in a pattern black-and-white halterneck bikini that left little to the imagination. The skimpy swimsuit accentuated her incredible curves, much to the delight of her audience. Vicky kept the sexy look relatively simple and did not appear to be wearing any jewelry.

The blond bombshell wore her luscious locks in a slightly tousled style with her side swept bangs framing her gorgeous face. She opted to wear a full face of makeup — a striking application that featured sculpted eyebrows, smokey eyeshadow, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

For the photo, the 28-year-old turned her body away from the mirror, showing off her pert derriere. She placed one of her hands on her thigh and looked over her shoulder with a small smile playing on her lips, as she snapped the sizzling selfie.

In the caption, the digital influencer seemed to be referencing the coronavirus pandemic and asked her followers how they have occupied themselves amid these trying times.

Fans quickly flocked to the comments section to answer Vicky’s question.

“Binge watching shows and waiting for you to post so I can tell you how gorgeous you are,” wrote one fan, adding a string of heart-eye and red heart emoji to the comment.

“Making music, playing video games & admiring you,” added a different devotee.

“Reading your posts and looking at your photos,” said another admirer.

“Anxiously waiting for your next beautiful post,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Vicky engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to a few of the comments. The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 43,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the model has flaunted her fantastic figure. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Earlier this week, she got temperatures rising by posting a rather racy picture, in which she wore a sheer, plunging white bra and a pair of matching underwear. That post has been liked over 29,000 times since it was uploaded.