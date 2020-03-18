Britney Spears Talks Coronavirus, Says She Will Be Doing Daily Yoga Pose To ‘Inspire’ Others

On Wednesday, Britney Spears took to her Instagram to share a video about the coronavirus pandemic with her followers. In the video, she revealed that she plans to do a daily yoga pose to “inspire” her followers and noted that we need to “life each other up” during this time.

In the video, the pop princess is standing in front of a white background. She is wearing a pair of short white shorts and a yellow and orange floral crop top which bares her toned abs. She is wearing her long blond hair down and has her makeup done beautifully. In her ears, Britney wears a pair of earrings. Britney stands with her hands in her pockets as she delivers a message to her 23 million Instagram followers.

“With the corona disease going around which is absolutely horrendous and crazy and so scary for our nation right now, I think it’s important personally for us to all try to stay with people that lift your frequency to a higher ground and to stay sane and healthy and to better ourselves,” Britney says.

She then reveals that, each day, she plans on posting a new yoga pose to her Instagram account in an effort to “inspire” others.

“So, for inspiration for men and children and women around the world I’m gonna try to do a yoga pose and yoga move everyday on my Instagram to inspire others for us to stay healthy and sane and to be better people,” she said.

As she finished the video, she gave the camera a wink.

With the video, she shared a caption in which she explained that since everyone around the world is dealing with the coronavirus, we need to remain “positive.”

Within the first hour of being posted, Britney’s video had over 731,000 views. Along with the views, the video also had over 9,000 comments from her followers.

Many of her followers left supportive comments, calling her “queen” and letting the Toxic singer know they “love” her. Others urged the singer to “stay safe” during this time.

This is not the first time Britney has spoken out about the coronavirus. On Tuesday, she took to her Instagram account to post a photo of herself in an orange dress. With the photo, she told her followers that she was sending prayers during this “hard” time, though she didn’t specifically mention the coronavirus like she did on Wednesday.