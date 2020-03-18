Kara Del Toro Sizzles In A White Bra Underneath A Blazer In Public

Maxim bombshell Kara del Toro stunned her 1.4 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a stunning double update that showcased her ample assets. Kara didn’t include a geotag on the post, but she appeared to be on a street populated with shops, and had the Beverly Hills Courier in her hands, suggesting that she was in sunny California.

Kara showed off her curves in a daring yet classic ensemble. She rocked a pair of high-waisted cream-colored pants that came to just below her belly button, and had a slim fit which showcased her toned thighs. She paired the pants with a matching blazer. The blazer had wide lapels and a structured fit, nipping in at the waist and then flaring out over her hips slightly before ending just above mid-thigh.

The blazer had gold buttons down either side, and though Kara rolled up the sleeves a bit to give the look a more casual vibe, the look was elegant. Kara tagged the brand Boohoo in the picture itself and in the caption, suggesting that the ensemble was from there.

With a simple t-shirt or tank layered underneath the jacket, the look would have been chic and conservative. However, Kara put her own twist on the look by wearing just a white bra top underneath the blazer. The bra revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, as well as her toned stomach. Kara kept the rest of the look fairly simple, adding a pair of cross earrings and a few delicate necklaces.

She tucked her small Fendi bag under one arm, and her long locks tumble down her chest in waves, illuminated by the sunlight.

In the first snap in the series, Kara was gazing off into the distance, but in the second shot, she had the newspaper open as she looked straight at the camera with her lips parted in a seductive expression.

Kara’s fans couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot update, and the post racked up over 8,900 likes within just 28 minutes. Many of her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look as well.

“Gorgeous,” one fan said, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“The most perfect human!” another follower added.

“You look incredible,” another fan said.

Kara isn’t afraid to show off her curves in revealing ensembles, as her Instagram feed illustrates. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the bombshell shared a post in which she rocked a sexy black leather bustier. The photos were taken by a professional photographer, Megan Batson, and highlighted Kara’s natural beauty to perfection.