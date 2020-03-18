Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Nick Struggles At Newman

Big new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Nick struggles as he works at Newman Enterprises while Victoria recovers from being stabbed by Ripley Turner. It seems that Victor is hands-on during the transition even though he’s supposedly retired.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) reluctantly stepped up for the Newman family when Victoria (Amelia Heinle) needed time to recover after her stabbing. Victor (Eric Braeden) nearly took Adam (Mark Grossman) up on his offer, but at the last moment, Nick swept in, and Victor instantly took him up on it. The move infuriated Adam, and now Nick and Victor have to worry about Adam trying to harm the company.

In addition to his new job, Nick still also has his nonprofit New Hope, and he let Victor know that he didn’t intend to quit that work altogether despite how big a job he has as CEO at Newman. That declaration will likely mean Victor will stay even more involved in the day-to-day details of the company he started building five decades ago.

Nick actor Joshua Morrow recently teased the storyline to Soap Opera Digest. A sports lover, Morrow, managed to even work in a sports analogy into his commentary by putting his on-screen sister on the Disabled List (now called the injured list or I.L.).

“Even though Victor has stepped back and allowed his children to run the company, it’s never going to be independent of him,” noted Morrow. “Victoria is on the DL right now, so Nick has got to man the ship, and there’s a lot going on. Victor and Nick have always had their different ways of doing things, so this is a taxing time for Nick. On top of that, he’s got this looming Phyllis issue that’s complicating his life.”

There’s no doubt that Nick is enjoying blowing off steam with his ex-wife Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). They were together for a while until she betrayed him by testifying against Victoria, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and Sharon (Sharon Case). Although everything worked out when J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) showed up alive, Nick wasn’t interested in forgiving Phyllis for selling out his family.

Now it seems enough time has passed for Nick to consider letting bygones be bygones, and since he and Phyllis are both single, they’ve had some fun. However, his new workload, combined with such close collaboration with Victor, might leave Nick without much time to focus on creating a real relationship with his ex. Plus, neither Nick nor Phyllis have an excellent track record.