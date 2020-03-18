‘Westworld’ Season 3 Premiere Included Sneaky Post-Credits Scene Featuring Maeve And A New Park

Maeve turns up in a World War II-themed park in the Season 3 premiere of 'Westworld.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the Season 3 premiere of HBO‘s Westworld. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

For those who were patient with the Season 3 premiere of Westworld, a sneaky post-credits scene would have been revealed. This clip featured Maeve (Thandie Newton), who was not present at all in Episode 1. Appearing to wake up and not being aware of her surroundings, Maeve then discovered that she may be in another park, according to Collider.

In the Season 2 finale of Westworld, it appeared that Maeve had been killed while trying to save her daughter in the Wild West-themed park. Being one of the self-aware hosts, fans were hoping to see her escape. However, it appears this may not have happened and now, in Season 3, Maeve has been thrust back into a world of host loops in a new park. Looking to be based at some point in the past, it is further revealed she appears to be in a park that features events from World War II as the Nazi flag is prominently on display. It was a stark contrast to the first episode which featured a storyline based heavily in the future year of 2058.

HBO

Considering the robotic hosts were not yet invented in the 1940s, the most likely assumption is that Maeve has been repaired and placed ina new theme park for humans. Already, there have been rumors of a war park thanks to a website discovered by a fan called discoverwarworld.com. The website displays a message stating that the park is currently closed. The likelihood of this is the mass attack that Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) instigated in Season 2.

“We are undergoing unscheduled maintenance to improve several safety and structural systems, to maximize the experience of our guests,” a statement on the website reveals.

According to a Season 3 trailer for Westworld, Maeve will also feature in a storyline that sees her being tasked with taking out Dolores. As yet, it is unclear if Maeve will be as self-aware as she was in Season 2 and if she will follow directives to have Dolores eradicated.

The post-credit scene featuring Maeve can be viewed below.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, next week’s episode will also feature a cameo appearance by Game of Thrones showrunners, David Benioff and Dan Weiss. The pair will play Delos technicians and HBO has not revealed any further details pertaining to their roles so viewers will just have to scour Episode 2 on Sunday night in order to find out more.