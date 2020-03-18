Lynda Carter Posts Poignant Tribute To ‘Wonder Woman’ Co-Star Lyle Waggoner Following His Death

The '70s superhero says goodbye to her co-star and friend.

Lynda Carter is paying tribute to her late co-star Lyle Waggoner. The Wonder Woman star, who worked with the popular actor on the TV superhero series from 1975 to 1979, posted a sweet remembrance of her co-star on Instagram following his death at age 84. Waggoner died on March 17 after battling a long illness.

Carter captioned a black-and-white publicity photo of her in her Wonder Woman outfit and Waggoner dressed as Steve Trevor, his character from the classic live-action show. Waggoner played two incarnations of the character, Colonel Steve Trevor Sr. and Steve Trevor Jr., on the time-jumping series.

In the caption to the post, Carter described Waggoner as a co-star and friend. The 68-year-old actress said the Carol Burnett Show alum was especially kind to her when she first started out in her acting career. Carter was just 24-years-old when she landed the role of Diana Prince/Wonder Woman on the hit series.

The actress added that she stayed in touch with Waggoner over the years and last spoke to him in 2018.

In comments to the post, fans recalled Waggoner as Carter’s perfect co-star in the role. Others noted the dynamic duo’s onscreen chemistry.

“He was cast perfectly as Major Steve Trevor in WW. He came across as very likable on the show and in real life too. So handsome too I might add,” one fan wrote.

“Major Steve Trevor and Wonder Woman reporting for duty. Best combination ever,” another wrote.

“So sorry Wonder Woman,” another fan added. “Major Steve Trevor is now with General Blankenship and Etta Candy. R.I.P. to a totally awesome actor.”

Waggoner appeared opposite Carter in 59 episodes of Wonder Woman over three seasons.

The series was originally set in the 1940s, with Waggoner playing Major Steve Trevor in the World War II era. But due to the high cost of producing a period drama, ABC hesitated to renew Wonder Woman for a second season, despite ratings success. CBS stepped in to rescue the show, and the timeline for Wonder Woman jumped forward to the 1970s for its second and third seasons. Waggoner’s character became Steve Trevor Jr., the son of Major Steve Trevor, who worked with Diana Prince to fight crime in the 1970s-set episodes. But Wonder Woman would often save him from the bad guys.

“Steve tried his best, but he always seemed to get himself into hot water.,” Waggoner said of his character during an interview with SciFiandTVTalk. “Of course, he pretty much had to because it was Wonder Woman’s job to rescue him.”