Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Say ‘We Are All In This Together’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have weighed in on the coronavirus outbreak. In a lengthy post on the couple’s Instagram page, the couple wrote a message that seemed design to inspire any of their followers who were struggling.
The post was accompanied by an image that said “this moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit.”
These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary. There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home. Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit. We often speak of compassion. All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally. How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now. Over the coming weeks, this will be our guiding principle. We will be sharing information and resources to help all of us navigate the uncertainty: from posting accurate information and facts from trusted experts, to learning about measures we can take to keep ourselves and our families healthy, to working with organisations that can support our mental and emotional well-being. In addition, we will focus on the inspiring stories of how so many of you around the world are connecting in ways big and small to lift all of us up. We are all in this together, and as a global community we can support each other through this process – and build a digital neighbourhood that feels safe for every one of us. We look forward to sharing more over the days and weeks to come…
In the post, Harry and Meghan called for solidarity in response to the crisis, and also acknowledged the many people who needed support right now. They also gave a shoutout to those who were on “the front lines,” fighting the disease in hospitals and elsewhere.
In addition to inspiring their followers, the post also promises to be the first in a series from the couple focused on the virus. They said that future posts would feature information from trusted experts, tips on how to keep yourself and your loved ones safe and ways to support your emotional and physical well-being.
Harry and Meghan’s post comes just over a week after the couple wrapped up their final duties as official members of the royal family and returned to Canada. It’s also been reported that Prince Harry was exposed to the virus after meeting with people who alter tested positive for the illness, according to reporting in The Guardian.
The exposure came on March 4, when Harry was photographed with actor Idris Elba and Sophie Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau. Both Elba and Trudeau later tested positive for the virus, and announced that they would be self-quarantining as a result.
Buckingham Palace has not confirmed whether Harry and Meghan are self-isolating on Vancouver Island, where they live, but a source told The Guardian that the couple is “taking appropriate measures and following government advice.”
Harry and Meghan are not the only members of the royal family who have been forced to adjust in response to the virus. Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II has also had to adjust her schedule and move to Windsor Castle in response to the surging pandemic.
“Her Majesty will move to Windsor Castle for the Easter period on Thursday 19 March, one week earlier than planned. It is likely the Queen will stay there beyond the Easter period,” Buckingham Palace announced. Many of the scheduled royal events involving the queen and other members of the royal family have also been canceled in response to the virus, including the Maundy Service at St. George’s Chapel in April.