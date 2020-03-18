Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Say ‘We Are All In This Together’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Harry and Meghan shared an inspirational message for their followers dealing with the pandemic.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have weighed in on the coronavirus outbreak. In a lengthy post on the couple’s Instagram page, the couple wrote a message that seemed design to inspire any of their followers who were struggling.

The post was accompanied by an image that said “this moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit.”

In the post, Harry and Meghan called for solidarity in response to the crisis, and also acknowledged the many people who needed support right now. They also gave a shoutout to those who were on “the front lines,” fighting the disease in hospitals and elsewhere.

In addition to inspiring their followers, the post also promises to be the first in a series from the couple focused on the virus. They said that future posts would feature information from trusted experts, tips on how to keep yourself and your loved ones safe and ways to support your emotional and physical well-being.

Harry and Meghan’s post comes just over a week after the couple wrapped up their final duties as official members of the royal family and returned to Canada. It’s also been reported that Prince Harry was exposed to the virus after meeting with people who alter tested positive for the illness, according to reporting in The Guardian.

The exposure came on March 4, when Harry was photographed with actor Idris Elba and Sophie Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau. Both Elba and Trudeau later tested positive for the virus, and announced that they would be self-quarantining as a result.

Buckingham Palace has not confirmed whether Harry and Meghan are self-isolating on Vancouver Island, where they live, but a source told The Guardian that the couple is “taking appropriate measures and following government advice.”

Harry and Meghan are not the only members of the royal family who have been forced to adjust in response to the virus. Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II has also had to adjust her schedule and move to Windsor Castle in response to the surging pandemic.

“Her Majesty will move to Windsor Castle for the Easter period on Thursday 19 March, one week earlier than planned. It is likely the Queen will stay there beyond the Easter period,” Buckingham Palace announced. Many of the scheduled royal events involving the queen and other members of the royal family have also been canceled in response to the virus, including the Maundy Service at St. George’s Chapel in April.