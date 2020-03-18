UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Stuns In See-Through Lingerie Robe: ‘Will [You] Be My Quarantine’

Arianny Celeste teased her 3.3 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, March 18, with her most recent post. The UFC ring girl shared a sizzling snapshot of herself in a see-through lingerie piece as she asked her fans if they would be her “quarantine,” a wordplay on the expression often associated with Valentine’s Day.

The photo showed Celeste kneeling on a bed covered in white sheets and throw pillows with black patterns. The model sat over her heels with her knees apart in a sexy pose. Celeste turned her head to the left as she shot a killer look at a point outside of the frame.

Celeste rocked a lingerie robe in a lavender shade that complimented her tanned skin. The piece had lace in the front and the hems, adding a romantic touch to the garment. The bodice of the lingerie was completely see-through. Celeste crossed her arms over her chest, censoring the photo and keeping it within Instagram’s community guidelines that prevent nudity. The front plunged into her chest, putting her ample cleavage on display.

The robe included a solid purple ribbon that she tied around her waist, leaving a bow dangling at the front. The bottom part of the robe was short and Celeste pulled the right part up onto her side, teasing quite a bit of her hip while also showcasing her killer legs.

As she pointed out in the caption, the robe was from Fashion Nova, a brand Celeste often gives a shout out to on her Instagram feed. The brand is well-known for partnering up with models and influencers as a marketing strategy.

Celeste accessorized her look with mixed jewelry, including a silver bracelet, gold and silver rings and dangling earrings. She wore her caramel hair in a middle part and styled down in wavy strands. She pulled her hair over her left shoulder, allowing it to rest on her chest.

The photo garnered more than 17,200 likes and over 300 comments within the first hour of being published. Instagram users took to the comments section to engage with her caption and shower her with compliments.

“[G]ood morning arianny [sun] [girl emoji] wishing you a day full of joy [smiley] and blessings [sparkle] I love you so much,” one user wrote, adding several other emoji at the end of the comment.

“This is what we need at a time like this,” replied another fan, following the words with a thumbs up, a fire and a red heart.

“Pretty in purple!!!” a third one chimed in, including a purple heart after the message.