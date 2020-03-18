Ana Paula Saenz ‘Plays Video Games’ In Crop Top & Skimpy Briefs

Internet personality Ana Paula Saenz gave her 931,000 Instagram followers something to talk about Wednesday, March 18, when she shared a smoking hot update that proved hard to ignore. The stunner showed off her enviable curves in a crop top and briefs while staying indoors.

The first snapshot saw the Mexican babe in her skimpy ensemble, holding a joystick with both hands, and sported headphones to complete her “gamer” look. Instead of facing the photographer, Ana was seemingly looking at something — possibly the computer screen — concentrating on her game.

In the second photo, she posed sideways with her upper body facing the camera, still holding the joystick. She looked straight into the camera, her head slightly tilted down as she gave a sultry gaze.

The 21-year-old model wore a black long sleeve crop top with a ruched design. The tiny top was skintight that the fabric molded into her upper body, flaunting her voluptuous chest. She paired the top with “Superman” briefs that hugged her slender hips, helping accentuate her rock-hard abs.

Aside from her gaming accessories, she sported a pair of eyeglasses, which added some flair to her look. Ana wore minimal makeup that consisted of darkened eyebrows, black mascara, and some pink color on her lips. She completed her look by painting her manicured nails white.

With the Coronavirus disease infecting thousands of people worldwide, the bombshell shared with her fans in the caption of the post that she is staying indoors and “playing” some games.

Many of her fans couldn’t seem to get enough of the latest post. Within just an hour of being live on her account, the photos amassed over 16,000 likes and upwards of 280 comments. A lot of her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the new update. Others were speechless, opting to use a flame emoji instead.

“Wow! I love these photos. You look so sexy, even at home,” a fan commented, adding a trail of emoji at the end of the comment.

“You’re so sexy, but there is something about you that’s so bait! I would stay playing games with you all night,” another admirer gushed.

“What game you playing? Your abs are insane, girl! I wish I can achieve your body, but I eat all day,” a third social media user chimed in.

“What is your GamerTag? Oh, you are killing me for being too sexy,” a fourth fan wrote.

Just two days ago, Ana posted another sultry snap on Instagram, wherein she rocked a red two-piece bathing suit that flaunted her killer figure.