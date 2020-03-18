Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Assures The U.S. Will Not Have 20 Percent Unemployment

'I didn't in any way say I think we are going to have that,' he said.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday attempted to clarify a statement he made about what could happen to the U.S. unemployment rate as the coronavirus pandemic spreads, NBC News reports. Mnuchin had made a statement, repeated later out of context, that at least one scenario has the number reaching 20 percent, on par with the worst of the Great Depression.

Mnuchin has been and still is advocating for an economic stimulus package that will, among other things, provide emergency relief checks to Americans and help provide money for businesses small and large that are being devastated and are going to be devastated by the emerging pandemic.

On Tuesday, Mnuchin was advocating for the stimulus package, which as of this writing appears as if it’s going to happen, as Bloomberg News reported at the time. During his remarks, he pointed out that, unless Congress and the president passed the stimulus package, one possible outcome could be a 20 percent unemployment rate.

That dire prediction turned heads on Wall Street, possibly leading to a selloff (although Wall Street has been in such a tailspin lately that it’s impossible to say for certain that Mnuchin’s prediction had any effect).

Mark Makela / Getty Images

On Wednesday, Mnuchin was clear that he wasn’t necessarily predicting an eventual 20 percent unemployment rate. Rather, he was predicting a worst-case scenario that could happen if Congress failed to pass the stimulus package.

“I didn’t in any way say I think we are going to have that,” Mnuchin said in a Wednesday statement, adding that the 20 percent number came from some number-crunching he did, that looks at a specific outcome if a certain number of private-sector employees lose their jobs, and if the stimulus package isn’t passed.

“It’s just a mathematical statement,” he said.

Further, he noted that that scenario appears to be off the table, with the expected passage of the stimulus package all but certain.

“We’re not going to let [those employees lose their jobs]. We’re going to make sure that companies have money so they can continue to pay their employees,” he said.

He also noted that the idea of Americans getting checks in the mail is figurative. Rather than paper checks, Americans will be getting money deposited directly into their bank accounts. He called the “checks in the mail” statement a “metaphor.”

So what is the likely unemployment rate once the dust from the coronavirus pandemic begins to settle? That’s impossible to say, as this is a fluid situation that seems to change by the hour.

That hasn’t stopped some analysts from coming up with predictions, though. Wells Fargo, for example, expects the number to reach as high as 5.3 percent in the fourth quarter of this year.