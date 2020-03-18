Bethany Lily April Goes Naked Under Barely There Overalls

Bethany Lily April looked insanely sexy in a pair of barely there overalls for a hot new shot that was added to her popular Instagram page. The British bombshell looked flawless in the photo that showed her outside in a well-lit area. April struck a pose in profile, looking straight into the camera with a slight smile on her face. The model wore her long, blond locks parted straight down the middle, filling her tresses with loose waves. Her gorgeous mane fell all the way down her back with a small section resting on one of her shoulders.

She sported a beautiful makeup application that included light eyeshadow as well as mascara. April added a touch of highlighter and blush to her cheeks in addition to light pink lipgloss. In what has to be one of her sexiest outfits to date, the beauty showed off her gorgeous figure in a pair of skimpy overalls that looked more like a bikini. The top of the outfit barely contained her cleavage, showing off a hint of sideboob as well. The bottoms were tight on her backside, exposing her trim legs and pert derrière.

Also on display were her beautiful nails that were painted a fiery red color. In the caption of the update, she told her fans that spring was finally here before apologizing to anyone who gets allergies. The London-born beauty added a series of different emoji to the end of her comment as well. In a little over an hour of the image going live, it’s earned the popular model a ton of attention, garnering over 55,000 likes and more than 1,200 comments. The overwhelming majority of fans commented to rave over April’s beautiful figure.

“I get Allergies from this. But always beautiful photo,” one fan raved, adding a number of heart-eye emoji to the end of their comment.

“So magnificent! Absolutely gorgeous!!” a second social media user gushed.

“Beautiful babes…love and kisses… Please stay safe during this time,” added a third follower.

“OMG so beautiful nd [sic] gorgeous lady you have so perfect and hot figure,” a fourth chimed in, including few flame emoji with their post.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that the blond beauty stunned in another sexy outfit, that time in a selfie. In that particular post, she sizzled in a black bandeau top and a pair of skimpy yellow bottoms that highlighted her amazing figure. That photo attracted an insane amount of likes, earning over 94,000 from her fans.