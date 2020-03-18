‘General Hospital’ Fans Have Plenty To Say About The Latest Trina & Curtis Development

During Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital, Curtis and Portia had a blunt conversation about Trina. They didn’t drag out this conversation or beat around the bush, at least in theory. Portia told Curtis he is not Trina’s biological father, but viewers aren’t necessarily buying it.

As everybody saw during Tuesday’s show, Trina’s mother Portia said that she knew Curtis had done the math. Portia acknowledged that she figured that Curtis had run through the timing of their years-go fling and realized that Trina’s age coincided almost perfectly with when they had been together. However, Portia claimed, Trina truly was Taggert’s biological daughter, not Curtis’.

Curtis breathed a sigh of relief and later he filled Jordan in, leaving her relieved as well. Is this really the end of this though? General Hospital fans were quick to take to Twitter and share their thoughts.

“Anyone else questioning Trina’s mama’s credibility about Curtis NOT being the daddy? I don’t think she knows one way or the other,” questioned one General Hospital viewer on Twitter.

“Curtis is Trina’s father. Convenient that she hates him. Now bring back Taggert,” tweeted another GH viewer.

Fans may not have known quite where this Portia and Curtis situation would head, but many found the latest developments interesting. Portia acknowledged she’d been married to Taggert and she’d had an affair with Curtis when her husband was away and undercover.

As some General Hospital viewers noted, it might be possible that Portia doesn’t actually know Trina’s paternity one way or another. Of course, it could be that Taggert really is Trina’s biological father.

However, in the land of soap operas, it seems likely that this will round back to Trina being Curtis’ daughter and Portia lying about it. That would make for a juicy development, whether Taggert does end up alive and hidden away or not.

“Portia is definitely lying, Trina is Curtis daughter. And I’m sure Curtis won’t let this go. DNA test anyone?” detailed another suspicious General Hospital viewer.

It looks like some General Hospital viewers are already looking ahead to where this storyline might head. Despite Curtis pleading with Jordan to tell him what’s going on, she’s hiding TJ’s kidnapping and the demands from Cyrus. If this all drives a wedge between Jordan and Cyrus, could he and Portia grow closer again, especially if Trina really is his daughter instead of Taggert’s?

“Whether or not Curtis turns out to be Trina’s bio dad, Curtis and Portia look mighty good together,” detailed someone else on Twitter.

Soap Central does suggest that there are more problems for Jordan and Curtis on the way as she scrambles with the TJ chaos. General Hospital spoilers don’t reveal anything else about the Trina and Curtis possibility yet, but fans seem pretty consistent in believing that Portia is still hiding the truth on this front.