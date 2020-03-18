Gizele Oliveira Flaunts Bikini Body Soaking Up The Sun In Rio de Janeiro

Brazilian model Gizele Oliveira gave her Instagram followers a special treat Wednesday when she shared a series of photos that showed her flaunting her bikini body while spending time on the beach in Rio de Janeiro.

The beauty said the pictures were a flashback to when she spent some time on Ipanema Beach. She did not indicate when the photos were taken, but it looked like she picked the perfect day to enjoy herself while soaking up the sun.

The model’s post was comprised of six snapshots that saw her striking several poses in the bikini. The first image showed her looking at the camera as she leaned against a yellow and white beach chair under a yellow umbrella. She propped her elbows on the arms of the chair and bent one knee, showing off the bare skin on her hip.

The second image captured Gizele standing up as she held a coconut drink in one hand. She cocked one hip to the side and flaunted her hourglass shape and curvy hips as she looked at something off to the side.

Gizele was sitting in the chair in the third picture. She wore a huge smile as she held the straw in the coconut up to her face. She leaned forward, showing off a bit of her cleavage.

The beauty flaunted her fit physique in the fourth shot. The picture saw her standing with her legs slightly parted as she held the drink up to her face. She flashed her trim tummy as she puckered her lips like she was about to take a drink from the straw.

The fifth image was a collage of four shots that showed Gizele with a volleyball. In one snap, she held the ball in her hand. The other pictures caught her in various positions as she played with the ball and bounced it on her knee.

In the final photo, Gizele posed as she held the drink by her hip. She smiled as she struck a pose that emphasized her toned thighs and flat abs. Her shapely shoulders and arms were also on display.

The stunner let her natural beauty shine through, as she didn’t appear to be wearing any makeup. She also let her hair fall loosely around her shoulders.

Gizele has a body that was made for bikinis, and she seems to enjoy flaunting it. Last month, she showed it off in a white bikini while she enjoyed the beach.