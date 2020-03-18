Eurovision 2020 Canceled Due To Coronavirus Concerns

The Eurovision Song Contest was to be held in Rotterdam in the Netherlands this May.

Every year, usually around May, many people around the world tune into the Eurovision Song Contest. However, 2020 will be the year that Eurovision doesn’t air, according to CNN. It is the first time in its 64 year history that the TV show has been canceled.

Thanks to the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic, many large gatherings are being canceled, so it comes as no surprise that Eurovision has joined the long list of concerts, stage productions, and sporting events that have been recently canceled or postponed during the crisis.

The event was scheduled for Rotterdam in the Netherlands after their win in 2019 with the song, “Arcade” which was performed by Duncan Laurence. 41 countries were expected to participate and the selection process had recently revealed all of the entries.

With last’ year’s Tel Aviv event, 182 million people tuned in to watch the participating countries battle it out. However, many fans also travel long distances in order to watch the spectacle live. According to The Jerusalem Post, approximately 7,300 seats were available for each day of the contest last year.

Eurovision’s executive supervisor, Jon Ola Sand, released an official statement on the event closure via the song contest’s website.

“We are very proud of the Eurovision Song Contest, that for 64 years has united people all around Europe. And we are deeply disappointed about this situation. We regret this situation very much, but I can promise you: the Eurovision Song Contest will come back stronger than ever.”

As for when this will occur remains to be seen. However, early talks suggest that the whole year may be scraped and rescheduled for 2021.

“The EBU, together with the Host Broadcaster NPO, NOS, AVROTROS and the City of Rotterdam will continue to talk to see if it’s possible to stage the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam in 2021,” Sand also said in the statement.

The closure comes as many European countries are closing their borders in relation to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, the Netherlands has also recorded “more than 1,700 coronavirus cases and 43 deaths during the pandemic,” according to CNN. This makes it one of the “worst-affected countries in Europe.”

For those who still want to recreate the Eurovision experience, though, are able to watch all qualifying video clips for the 2020 songs via the official Eurovision website.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, for those who are desperate for their yearly Eurovision fix, Will Ferrell is currently working on a movie version of the song contest. According to the movie’s International Movie Database (IMDb) listing, the film is currently in post-production and is due for release at some point this year.