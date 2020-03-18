‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Claims He Was ‘Bullied’ Into Having Tom Sandoval In His Kentucky Wedding

Jax Taylor didn't really want him there.

Jax Taylor wishes Tom Sandoval hadn’t been standing next to him when he and Brittany Cartwright tied the knot in Kentucky last June.

During a recent taping of the Vanderpump Rules: After Show, Taylor looked back on his wedding with Sandoval after being asked how Sandoval got back into his wedding after previously being booted from his best man role.

“I regret that decision. I got bullied into having him. I had Brittany on me, I had everybody going on me, ‘You’re going to regret this.’ I should have had him at the wedding but he should not have been standing next to me,” Taylor told his producer as a very shocked Lisa Vanderpump sat beside him.

According to Cartwright, Taylor had major issues with Sandoval because he wasn’t around in the moments leading up to their wedding and failed to answer Taylor’s tex messages and phone calls. However, in his own interview on the After Show, Sandoval insisted that he responded to each and every one of Taylor’s messages. He was even seen showing Taylor that he had responded in a flashback clip from Season 8 of the show.

Sandoval went on to say that in addition to being there for the groom, he was faced with a rollercoaster of emotions after Taylor treated his role as best man as if he was hired on a trial basis.

Sandoval also accused Taylor of acting as if he was super bummed out that he was unable to attend his pre-bachelor party even though he knew Sandoval had plans with his mother in St. Louis.

During a later moment of the show, Taylor suspected Sandoval confronted him about his controversial pastor because he was jealous that the attention wasn’t on him.

“Maybe the spotlight wasn’t on him for five minutes? That’s a token Sandoval move,” Taylor stated.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Tom Schwartz weighed in on the ongoing feud between Taylor and Sandoval during an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. At the time, as a YouTube clip revealed, Schwartz said that he has wanted to reach out to Taylor in an effort to confront him about his many verbal attacks on Sandoval but hasn’t done so yet.

“As a close friend, there’s part of me that wants to reach out to him and be like, ‘What are you doing? You’re spiraling on Twitter and you’re going after him and it feels unjust and out of line,'” Schwartz explained.