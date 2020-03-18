Mathilde Tantot Shows Off Round Booty In Cherry-Printed Thong For Outdoor Instagram Pics

Mathilde Tantot turned up the heat in a new post on her Instagram account on Wednesday as she showed how she’s spending her time in quarantine. In a series of photos on her feed, the French and Persian babe rocked a cherry-printed thong that left little to the imagination and minuscule tank top while she soaked up the sun in her yard.

The photos showed Mathilde sitting on a white sheet in the grass. Beside her, several bikini pieces could be seen strewn about, so she appeared to be taking a few modeling shots. A tall, stone fence could be seen in the background, as well as some green trees. It looked to be a beautifully sunny day with few clouds in the sky as the rays shined down on Mathilde and bounced off her radiant, tan skin. She looked cozy yet sexy in her tiny outfit, which did nothing but favors for her curves.

Mathilde’s look included a white, cropped tank top with spaghetti straps. The photos were taken from behind, so not much of the top was visible, but fans could still see how much the skintight fabric hugged her hourglass figure and tiny back. Mathilde did not appear to be wearing a bra underneath.

The model paired her tank top with a tiny, white thong covered in red cherries. The ruched bikini bottom covered only what was necessary on her pert backside. Meanwhile, the strings on the sides tied up high above her hips to draw more attention to her tiny waist. Her long, lean legs and round booty were fully exposed.

Mathilde accessorized her look with a brown, white, red, and tan plaid bucket hat. Her long, blond hair flowed out beneath the cap in messy waves on her shoulders. The model didn’t seem to be rocking any makeup, though she hardly needed any with her natural beauty.

In the first photo, Mathilde bent forward on her knees as she picked a flower off-camera. She arched her back slightly, which emphasized her curvy waist, and stuck her derriere out. The second photo showed Mathilde sitting back on her feet. She looked over her shoulder at the camera and playfully stuck her tongue out.

Finally, the third photo showed Mathilde standing and heading somewhere off-camera. She positioned her legs in a way that highlighted the muscles in her booty.

Mathilde’s post garnered more than 188,000 likes and just over 750 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans.

This wasn’t the only outdoor photoshoot that the babe shared this week. On Tuesday, she opted for a completely topless look at she lay on the same sheet in a purple thong.