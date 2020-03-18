Bru Luccas Flaunts Killer Figure In Vibrant Pink Bikini: ‘Every Little Thing, Is Going To Be Alright’

Instagram sensation Bru Luccas took to social media earlier today where she showed off her gym-honed body for her army of 2.6 million fans in a vibrant pink bikini. The brunette beauty is most well-known for showing off her ripped body in a number of skimpy bikinis and that was the case again yesterday. In the caption of the image, the model took a more serious tone than the photo itself, sharing a few words that touched on the COVID-19 pandemic that has rocked the world.

The model compared life to an ocean, pointing out that it can be calm or rigid but it’s always beautiful — just like life. She then shared that everything is going to be okay, adding a music note and a black heart to the end of her words. The photo showed the Brazilian standing on a beach under what appeared to be a boardwalk. She left the location of the image a mystery, neglecting to geotag the beach that she was modeling at.

Luccas’ body looked perfect in a vibrant pink bikini that was rather unique. The top of the suit had long sleeves and looked similar to a wet suit. The middle of the ensemble plunged low into her chest, showing a little bit of cleavage while also featuring a number of thick strings in the middle of her chest. The bottoms had thin sides that rode up high on her hips, flaunting her muscular legs for the camera. The model wore minimal makeup in the image with just a little bit of eyeliner and mascara while styling her long tresses down and straight.

Fans have given Luccas plenty of praise for the brand new update with over 89,000 likes in addition to well over 480 comments. The reviews showed plenty of love for the Instagram star with some followers letting her know that her body looks incredible and others thanking her for sharing beautiful words about the pandemic that is facing our world.

“Do you wanna spend quarantine with me,” one fan asked, adding a few crying face emoji to the end of their comment.

“This woman is Awesome, amazingly beautiful Worthy of anything,” a second Instagrammer added.

“Lovely lady in pink,” one more commented along with a trail of flame emoji tied to the end of their words.

