Miley Cyrus Launches Instagram Talk Show, Interviews Childhood Friend Demi Lovato

The singer has launched a new talk series designed to deliver light content amid social distancing.

Miley Cyrus is trying to make sure her fans don’t get too bored. The singer has launched a show titled Bright Minded on her Instagram page, explaining that it’s designed to promote “positivity” as people all over the world deal with the novel coronavirus pandemic, or COVID-19.

The show will debut new episodes at 11:30 PT Monday through Friday, and will feature Cyrus having conversations with people from a wide range of backgrounds. Cyrus’s first episode, which debuted on Monday, featured her in conversation with a man named Dr. Amen.

In the conversation, Cyrus and Amen discussed social media, and strategies for staying connected as people across the country are being encouraged to self-quarantine.

The second episode of Bright Minded had a slightly more high-profile guest. Demi Lovato spoke with Cyrus about a range of topics, including how they were both keeping busy as they self-quarantined. Cyrus also revealed that she has been missing her family, as her father is at the family home in Tennessee, and her mother has been making daily visits to Cyrus’s grandmother. Lovato revealed that she’s been staying with her parents, and the two also discussed the way they’ve become close again after years of strain between them.

Lovato also discussed social media, and the way the internet makes every mistake that either one of them makes permanent.

“There’s no room for forgiveness. It’s like we lose ourselves when we’re so quick in jest with someone and so quick to put a label on someone for a mistake,” Lovato said.

Cyrus also asked Lovato who her “reliable source” was as she dealt with the pandemic. In responding. Levato said she’s been spending a lot of time with her family, who she’s quarantined with, and also talking with her therapist remotely.

“I have a lot. One is my therapist, who I do virtual sessions with right now. I’ve got other people in my life that are on my team. They’re just there for me. I’m with my family right now and they’re everything,” Lovato said.

Lovato and Cyrus also discussed the insecurities they’ve had about their bodies during their years in the spotlight. Lovato has been frank about her own body confidence issues in recent interviews, and expressed regret that she wasn’t able to support Cyrus when she struggled with her own insecurities. Cyrus concluded their conversation by saying that she was glad the two had reconciled, and that it couldn’t have come at a better time, amid the chaos of the pandemic.