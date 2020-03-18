WWE News: Another ‘Road To WrestleMania’ Event Canceled

It isn't the first cancellation and it likely will not be the last.

The outbreak of the coronavirus has played a lot of havoc with the schedules of numerous gatherings, professional games, and WWE events. With the “Road to WrestleMania” in full swing, it has been difficult for fans to get into it all with empty arenas and other things taking some of the fun out of it. Those in Louisiana aren’t overly pleased either, and news of another cancellation has taken even more wind out of their sails.

On Saturday, March 21, 2020, WWE was scheduled to hold a Live Event at the ASM Global Rapides Parish Coliseum in Alexandria, Louisiana. Unfortunately, many stipulations and restrictions set in place due to COVID-19 which are not permitting this event to continue and go on as planned.

The official website of the Global Rapides Parish Coliseum put out the announcement on Tuesday to let all fans know about the cancellation. An exact reasoning was not given for the “Road to WrestleMania” show being canceled, but it is expected to be due to the coronavirus threat.

For those who purchased tickets to the event, refunds are available at all points of purchase, but there may be exceptions made due to the situation at hand. Patrons can contact the arena or go online to Ticketmaster to see if refunds can be issued without having to show up in person.

Refunds may end up taking as much as 30 days to receive due to the high volume of calls currently being placed.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Thursday’s event in Mobile, Alabama was going to be canceled. Another event that was said to be “postponed” is this week’s Friday Night SmackDown which was scheduled to take place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

SmackDown is still going to happen, but it has been moved to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and is scheduled to take place in front of an empty arena.

WWE is currently keeping all televised events in place, but making adjustments to their locations and audience size. Wednesday night’s episode of NXT is also expected to have no fans in attendance, but there could be some adjustments to that as well.

Again, I’ve heard that WWE really dislikes matches taking place without an audience, as evident with tonight’s NXT episode you will see. I don’t know what that means going forward, but time will tell. Hard to do 3 TVs weekly and not have actual wrestling. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 18, 2020

The WWE Live Event in Alexandria, Louisiana has been fully canceled and an attempt won’t be made to have it take place since it was never scheduled to be televised. Most of the “Road to WrestleMania” events are house shows and were never going to be on TV, so WWE is simply canceling them for now. It is possible that they are rescheduled for future dates, but as of this time, there have been no announcements as to when those may be.