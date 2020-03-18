Cindy Prado Flaunts Flawless Figure In Revealing White One-Piece Swimsuit

Blond bombshell Cindy Prado stunned fans around the world after she shared a series of smoking hot snapshots of herself on Wednesday, March 18. The American model shared the post on Instagram with her 1.2 million fans, as it instantly became a hit.

The 28-year-old stunner took center stage in the slideshow, which consisted of five photos, while she alternated between sexy poses as she held up a volleyball and an energy drink. Her long blond locks cascaded down her back and over her shoulders as she rocked minimal makeup that highlighted her natural beauty. What demanded the most attention, however, was Cindy’s revealing swimsuit that left little to the imagination.

The one-piece, which was white, featured a high neckline and large cut-outs over her sides, chest, and abdomen — adding a provocative flair to the suit. The model’s full-figured assets were highlighted as an ample amount of cleavage and underboob were exposed. Furthermore, her entire flat and chiseled midriff was visible. The swimwear’s high-waisted brief design also provided minimal coverage as it showcased her curvy figure.

The hottie finished the beachside look off with a few accessories that included a pair of large gold hoop earrings, a thick gold necklace, and a pair of Ray Ban sunglasses that featured a drop chain.

In the post’s caption, Cindy expressed that the photos were shot last week during a volleyball game that was sponsored by Celsius Energy Drink, a company that she is partnered with. She added that she has not been going to the gym in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, but is instead working out “in large empty spaces” per the government’s advice. The beauty also encouraged her followers to stay “motivated and positive.”

The slideshow was met with instant support from thousands of the social media star’s fans as it accumulated more than 11,000 likes in the first 45 minutes of going live. An additional 200 followers also took to the comments section to relay their approval — with the number growing by the minute.

“I am spellbound, your beauty is enchanting,” one user commented.

“You are one gorgeous woman,” a second user proclaimed.

“By far some of your best pics,” a third fan chimed in.

“I wish I had your body, gorgeous, ” a wishful fourth fan asserted.

Cindy’s swimsuit post on Wednesday came immediately after she shared several snapshots of herself on March 17. The stunner wowed as she wore a sparkling mini dress that flaunted her perfect figure, per The Inquisitr. The post, which amassed more than 32,000 likes, sent hearts racing.