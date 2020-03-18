‘Playboy’ Model Kourtney Reppert Sizzles In Unzipped Swimsuit That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Kourtney Reppert shared a hot new update with her 1.4 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, March 18, in which she showed off her incredible figure in a skimpy swimsuit that left little to the imagination.

The post featured a collage with two side-by-side photos of herself channeling Baywatch in a red-hot swimsuit. On the left, the Playboy model faced the camera as she stood in front of the ocean with one leg propped in front of the other. Reppert took one hand to her head while she used the other to unzip the front of her swimsuit, teasing quite a bit of her ample cleavage.

On the right, Reppert was seen in the same location and outfit. But this time around, the model gave her back to the camera, putting her pert derriere front and center. In the caption, the blond bombshell asked her fans which picture they liked best.

Reppert rocked a one-piece bathing suit that included a zipper in the front with white seams. The bright scarlet color of the suit contrasted with the model’s tanned complexion and platinum hair. The suit featured thick straps that went over her shoulders, in a classic 1990s style. The zipper was down to her upper stomach, showcasing a lot of skin.

The one-piece also featured high-cut legs that put her full, wide hips in full evidence. The suit also had a thong bottom that bared her booty for the shot.

In both photos, Reppert looked straight into the camera with fierce eyes and a bright, big smile. She wore her hair down in natural waves that fell onto her back. In the left shot, Reppert used her left hand to grab the top of her hair, messing it up a bit.

Reppert also opted to wear a full face of makeup, including black liner and mascara, which added extra depth to her gaze, and a neutral color on her lips.

Within the first hour of being published, the photo attracted more than 4,400 likes and over 100 comments, suggesting interactions will continue to pour in as the day progresses. Instagram users took to the comments section to answer the question posed in her caption and to praise her beauty.

“Both are smashingly gorgeous. I choose both without apologies,” one user offered.

“Wow very very beautiful,” replied a second fan, trailing the words with a heart-eyes emoji and a string of hearts.

“Respect a queen whenever you see one,” a third one chimed in, following the comment with a fire, a red heart, a crown and a heart-eyes emoji.