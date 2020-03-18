Polina Malinovskaya Flashes Enviable Abs In Steamy New Post

Polina Malinovskaya continues to heat things up on social media, this time sharing a photo that showcased her enviable abs. In the latest addition to the Russian bombshell’s feed, Malinovskaya plugged retailer PrettyLittleThing — a company that she works with on a regular basis.

In the hot post, she appeared in front of a glass window with white shutters on both sides of it. Keeping things casual, the world-traveler wore her long, blond locks slicked back in a tight ponytail, adding a blue scrunchie to hold back her hair. A portion of her long ponytail was visible on her side while the majority of her hair fell down her back. The social media influencer’s face looked so perfect that it almost appeared to have been airbrushed. She filled in her bushy brows with makeup that was a shade darker than her hair while making her beautiful blue eyes pop with a dark eyeliner and matching mascara.

The blond beauty struck a confident pose, tucking both of her hands near her hips and keeping good posture. Along with a pair of loose fitting gray sweats that had the “PLT” logo in the upper left corner of her leg, the model sizzled in a snug blue crop top that had a big knot in the middle. Malinovskaya flaunted a bit of cleavage in the tiny top but it was her defined abs that really showed off all of her hard work in the gym.

The model kept things really simple in the caption of the image, tagging Pretty Little Thing’s page and including a hashtag with the company name as well. The post has only been live on her page for seven hours but that’s been enough time for her fans to give it over 115,000 likes as well as over 400 comments. Most of the model’s fans were quick to chime in to let her know that she looks amazing while many others shared that they love her outfit.

