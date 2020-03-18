Allie Auton Flashes Her Hourglass Curves In A Revealing Black Top & Tight Jeans

Allie Auton showed off some skin in her latest Instagram snapshot on Wednesday. The model wore a scanty outfit as she gushed over her eyelashes in the racy post.

In the photo, Allie looked smoking hot as she sported a black top with thin straps and a sweetheart neckline. The garment flaunted the model’s abundant cleavage, toned arms, and flat tummy. She added a pair of light-colored, high-waisted jeans that hugged her curvy hips and lean legs tightly and put her tiny waist on full display.

Allie sat at bar with a drink in her hand as she pushed her hip out. The blond bombshell used her other hand to run her fingers through her hair as she crossed her legs and gave a flirty gaze into the camera.

The model wore her long, golden locks parted in the center and styled in soft curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

Allie also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. She rocked thick lashes and black winged eyeliner, which was defined further by her sculpted brows. She added a soft glow to her face with a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes, as well as pink blush on her cheeks. She completed the application with dark pink lipstick.

Many of the model’s 543,000-plus followers flocked to show their appreciation for the post. The pic earned more than 9,400 likes within the first 11 hours. Fans also went wild in the comments section with over 100 messages.

“Your [sic] perfect the way you are,” one fan wrote.

“You’re that hot I can’t deal,” another stated.

“Looking good in black,” a third social media user told the model.

“You are one of the most beautiful creatures on this earth. I hope that you are staying healthy during this crazy time. I love you so much and you are just so darn pretty sweetie,” a fourth comment read.

The model is known for showing of her hourglass figure in stunning outfits such as sexy bathing suits, tight dresses, and plunging tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Allie recently thrilled her loyal fans when she flaunted her fit physique in a white sports bra and a pair of matching spandex shorts and a flannel shirt. That post also proved to be a popular upload among the model’s fans. To date, that pic has racked up more than 17,000 likes and over 160 comments.