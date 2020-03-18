Lyna Perez Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Pink Bikini

The model flaunted her flawless figure in her tiny two-piece.

On Wednesday, March 18, American model Lyna Perez shared a suggestive snap with her 4.8 million Instagram followers.

The photo, taken on a beach at an undisclosed location, shows the 27-year-old beauty striking a seductive pose on a bench in front of palm trees and a beautiful body of water. Lyna appeared to have just gotten out of the ocean, as she had water droplets on the lower half of her body. The Instagram star sat with her shoulders back and her legs spread, as she looked off into the distance with her mouth slightly open.

Lyna flaunted her incredible figure in a skimpy pink bikini with clear straps. The tiny two-piece left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her ample cleavage, washboard abs, and toned thighs were put on full display. In addition, fans were able to catch a glimpse of her black ink scorpion tattoo just below her hip bone. Lyna also sported a black elastic hair tie worn on her left wrist.

The brunette bombshell’s long locks looked tousled and windblown. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a minimal amount of makeup — a striking application that included sculpted eyebrows, warm-toned eyeshadow, and voluminous lashes.

In the post’s caption, the social media sensation made reference to her tiny bikini top, asking her followers if they knew why it looked a certain way in the photograph.

Fans were quick to answer Lyna’s question in the comments section.

“Lol it might be too small but who’s complaining,” said one commenter.

“Don’t know either, but I like what I’m seeing,” quipped another Instagram user, adding a red heart emoji to the comment.

Quite a few of Lyna’s followers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“You’re so unbelievably gorgeous,” gushed a fan.

“Absolutely breathtaking in every way possible,” added another admirer.

Lyna engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments. The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 55,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading sizzling snaps, in which she wore cheeky white bikini bottoms and a matching mesh mini skirt. That post has been liked over 130,000 times since it was shared.