Gabi Butler, Jerry Harris, And Others Say Goodbye To Navarro Cheer After Coronavirus Concerns Cancel Daytona

The cheerleading careers for some of the Navarro cheerleaders featured on the hit Netflix documentary Cheer have come to an early end. The NCA & NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship, where Navarro College took home a first place trophy last year, was cancelled for the first time in 40 years amid concerns over the novel coronavirus according to Pop Sugar.

Following the announcement of the cancellation, many of the Navarro cheerleaders who would have been taking part in their final competition with the team in Daytona, took to social media to say goodbye.

Gabi Butler, who returned to Navarro to cheer for another year following the documentary, posted a photo to Instagram of the team stunting.

“I’m gonna miss looking up to you and saying “I’ve got you” I’m gonna miss walking into practice and hugging every single one of you… I’m gonna miss the love from this beautiful team,” she wrote in part.

Within the first two days of being posted, Gabi’s photo had over 174,000 likes including one from her team mate, Jerry Harris, who also posted his own social media goodbye.

Those who tuned into the six part documentary were captivated by Jerry’s positive attitude and encouraging mat talk. He took to Instagram to post his own farewell, sharing a team photo.

“My family FOREVER and ALWAYS!” Jerry wrote including a crying emoji, “This isn’t a goodbye…. it’s a see you soon.”

Jerry’s post had over 103,000 likes from his more than 1 million followers within one day of being posted.

Morgan Simianer, whose story captivated those who watched the show, took to Intagram to share a series of ten photos which spanned her cheerleading career at Navarro. She shared several photos of herself in the black and red cheerleading uniform along with a photo of herself posing with the first place trophy on the beach last year after the competition.

With her photos, she wrote that her “heart hurt” since she wont’ “cheer again.” She went on to talk about the memories made at Navarro as well as thanked the cheer program for giving her a family.

“Thank you for shaping me into the person I am today,” she added.

Morgan has over 1 million followers on Instagram, a number that undoubtedly grew in part thanks to the documentary, and within 14 hours of being posted, it had been liked over 300,000 times.

La’Darius Marshall shared two Instagram posts, one in which he talked about the cancellation and another in which he said goodbye to his teammates and close friends.

“This isn’t goodbye Navarro 2020 it’s see you later,” La’Darius wrote in the first post which included a video of him having a blast while he cheered alongside his team at a Navarro football game.

“The end of my cheerleading career has come a bit early,” he added before thanking everyone who has supported him.

A second post from La’Darius included six photos that showed him along with team mates Jerry Harris, Morgan Simianer, and coach Monica Aldama.

“FIOFMU, this is where we write the end of the journey for us all. Pens fall down as we put a period to the end of our story together,” he wrote in part with the pictures which had over 66,000 likes from his followers in the first day.

Following the release of the Netflix documentary, many of the Navarro cheerleaders who were featured on Cheer made the talk show rounds. Kendall Jenner even sported a Navarro cheer uniform on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and performed a stunt with some of the cheerleaders.

The NCA & NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship isn’t the only thing being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The NBA, NHL, and MLB have all had to make decisions regarding cancellations and postponements of their schedules.