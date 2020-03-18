Rand Paul Reportedly Referred To Undocumented Immigrants As ‘Non-People’ During Senate Debate

Rand Paul doesn’t want undocumented immigrants to have access to federal child tax credits. According to The Daily Beast, the United States Senator from Kentucky made his case by referring to those immigrants in several derogatory ways including “non-people.” He also reportedly referred to them at another point in the debate on the Senate floor as “not legitimate” people.

Paul reportedly said these things while he was pushing for his side in a debate dealing with defraying the cost of the government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak. The senator had brought an amendment to the package with the aim of blocking those who did not have a social security number from getting the child tax credit.

During the debate, Paul claimed that measure would save the federal government around $26 billion.

“If you want to apply for money from the government through the child tax credit program, then you have to be a legitimate person. It has nothing to do with not liking immigrants. It has to do with saying, taxpayer money shouldn’t go to non-people.”

This is not the first time Paul has attempted to cast undocumented immigrants as a drag on the budget and as someone who doesn’t contribute taxes. His opinion is disputed by a couple of different research reports. One such report from an organization known as New American Economy recently made the claim the undocumented immigrants contributed as much as $13 billion to the social security fund in the United States in 2016.

Those contributions were said to have been made either through a fake social security number or a special taxpayer code started by the IRS. Because they are undocumented immigrants, they will likely never see that social security money come back to them.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The Daily Beast also pointed out it’s believed there are currently tens of millions of undocumented immigrants living and working in the United States. Almost all of them contribute taxes in one way or another.

After making the statements on the Senate floor, Paul’s office attempted to explain his comments about “non-people.” The office claimed Rand Paul was referring to, “literally fraudulent practices where individuals claim children that don’t exist or children they don’t have.” It added the comments had nothing to do with undocumented immigrants.

That explanation does not track with the context in which his comments were said. It’s possible the senator simply wasn’t clear enough when he made his comments about the way the government should reduce the costs of fighting the coronavirus outbreak.