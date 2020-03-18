Denise Richards Chronicles Her Journey Back To Los Angeles From Spain Ahead Of The ‘RHOBH’ Season 10 Premiere

Denise Richards recently returned home from Europe.

Denise Richards has just returned to her home in Malibu from Spain, where she was filming the medieval drama Glow and Darkness with director Jose Luis Moreno.

During a new interview, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and actress opened up about getting out of Europe amid the ongoing spread of the coronavirus just in the knick of time before sharing details about her very long trip from Spain to Los Angeles.

“I got out a day in time,” Richards revealed to Extra, via FaceTime, according to a March 18 report from the Daily Mail. “It took me two days to get home. I went through London and, landing in LAX, I will say they were screening.”

According to Richards, it took her quite a lot of time to navigate through the airport and during her time there, staff took her temperature after learning where she was coming from in Europe. Richards then assured listeners of the interview that the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) was present at the airport and doing a great job of screening people before they are able to exit the facility.

“It was very surreal to be on the flight. I was on British Airways and they found out the UK was also involved in the ban as well. [I thought], ‘What are flight crews even doing once they land?'” Richards recalled.

Richards also revealed that her 69-year-old Glow and Darkness co-star, Jane Seymour, was “doing good” after leaving a “few days earlier because she was concerned about her health.”

As for her three children, including Sam and Lola Sheen, and her adopted daughter, Eloise, Richards said that while the girls are happy to be getting time off from school, they were also being faced with some anxiety, which Richards has attempted to cope with by telling her kids that they shouldn’t panic.

Despite the hardships she and her family are currently facing, Richards told Extra she appreciates the time she now has to reconnect with her family.

