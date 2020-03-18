Genesis Lopez Flaunts Killer Curves In Revealing Bra-And-Panty Set

Internet Sensation Genesis Lopez sent temperatures soaring on social media on Wednesday, March 18, after she posted a sexy snapshot of herself in revealing intimates. The brunette bombshell took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 4.8 million followers, as it caught the attention of tens of thousands of fans.

The 26-year-old hottie, who is famously known for being a fitness model, posed seductively indoors.

In the snapshot, the stunner shared a sultry pout as she gazed directly into the camera. She rocked a full face of makeup, opting for a bold smoky eye, sculpted eyebrows, and a nude lipstick, while her long brunette locks, which featured some blond highlights, cascaded down her back and over her right shoulder. Though Genesis looked gorgeous, it was her curvaceous physique that demanded most of the attention in the photo as she sported a tiny bra-and-panty set.

The undergarment top, which was black, featured two thick straps that went over Genesis’ shoulders and a plunging neckline. The skintight bra did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged the beauty’s voluptuous chest, displaying plenty of her cleavage.

The Miami bombshell matched the bra with a black thong. The tiny garment, which featured two thin side straps, provided minimal coverage as it was cut in a classic Brazilian style. The briefs’ high-waisted design also highlighted the model’s curvy hips and drew attention to her small and toned midriff as she light tugged on one of the straps with her right hand.

The stunner opted to accessorize the bedroom look with a just a pair of small hoop earrings as the look was already bold enough.

In the post’s caption, Genesis revealed that she is in quarantine and has been “playing tons of video games.” She further asked her followers how they are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

The sultry snapshot quickly grabbed the attention of many fans as it garnered more than 79,000 likes in the first two hours of going live. Several hundred fans also took to the comments section to share their praise.

“Best model in the world,” one user commented.

“You are looking so good,” another fan added.

“I am much better now that I have seen this picture,” a third admire chimed in, replying to the model’s caption.

“Still so hot and gorgeous,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

Genesis has shared several smoking-hot photos of herself recently that have sent fans into a frenzy. On March 17, the hottie posted a snapshot that displayed her enviable figure as she sported skintight jean and a tiny white crop top, per The Inquisitr. The post amassed more than 88,000 likes.