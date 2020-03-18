Bri Teresi Goes Topless, Says She’s Not Getting Dressed During The Quarantine

Bri Teresi floored her fan base of over 800,000 with another revealing Instagram photo that showed her going totally topless. In recent days, the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t just been a popular topic in the news, it’s also been a popular topic on Instagram with countless models and influencers mentioning the virus in their posts. In the recent addition to her own page, Teresi became the latest model to address her quarantine, joking that she doesn’t want to even get dressed.

The blond bombshell posed for a photo in her bedroom, sitting on the ground on top of a fur rug. Just behind her was a bed that was nicely made with a number of fuzzy white pillows on top. The bikini designer appeared to the far right of the snapshot, leaning her weight on one of her hands while covering her chest with her other one. Teresi ditched her shirt, going totally topless in the R-rated update.

The blond beauty flaunted her taut tummy, adding a lacy green skirt to her wardrobe that barely covered her modesty. The sexy bottoms showed off her lean legs, and the model went barefoot as well. The beauty brought out all of her stunning features with a dab of blush and highlighter on her fair cheeks. Teresi added dark liner to the bottom of her eyes as well as a matte lipstick. She styled her golden locks down and waved, wearing her part off to the side. The Playboy model added a small pair of earrings to the look as well.

The post captured the attention of many Instagrammers already, earning the influencer well over 150 comments. Most fans took to the update to let Teresi know that they were just fine with her not wearing any clothes during the quarantine.

“You should NEVER get dressed lol,” one fan raved, adding a single red heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“Pretty much just in my pajama pants all day!! Incredibly grateful to still catch a glimpse of your breathtaking beauty!! Take care and stay safe!” another fan of the model chimed in.

“Incredible beauty you have most beautiful figure,” a third Instagrammer wrote.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported that Teresi made mention of the lockdown in another hot post. In the image, she rocked a white bodysuit. The model unzipped the NSFW number, showing plenty of skin for her adoring fans in a post that garnered thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.