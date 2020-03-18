Whoopi Goldberg Moderates ‘The View’ From Home As She Self-Quarantines After Doctor’s Visit

The longtime ABC host plays it safe one year after pneumonia battle.

Whoopi Goldberg worked from home on The View. The 64-year-old actress and TV host returned to the ABC chatfest one day after getting checked out by her doctors but decided to play it safe by conferencing into the show from her home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

View regulars Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain braved the table alongside guests Sara Haines and Dan Abrams. Hostin announced Whoopi as the show’s “fearless leader” who was joining them from home as a precaution.

When asked how she is doing, Whoopi said she was “great,” then she explained why she opted to work from home.

“This what we call responsible social distancing,” The View veteran said.

Whoopi went on to say that while she got the “all clear” from her doctor to go to work, she decided to stay home due to ” inconsistent messages” about the pandemic from New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“My brain said, until they can get themselves together, until they can figure out what they’re doing, I should not go in,” Whoopi explained. “I just felt like, with all this inconsistency, it wasn’t good for me.”

“I am great — this is what we call responsible social distancing.”@WhoopiGoldberg joins us from her home as a precaution amid the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/f8u2wbJuik pic.twitter.com/xjxUmGXSue — The View (@TheView) March 18, 2020

On social media, fans of the Emmy and Oscar winner reacted to her unique work from home situation that they never thought they would see on daytime TV.

“So happy you are taking precautions,” one fan wrote.

Others noted that they were “surprised ” by Whoopi “overreacting and staying home” after her doctors cleared her to return to work.

“She almost died last year from double pneumonia. I’d stay home too,” a fan wrote in defense of the longtime View moderator.

Indeed, an insider told Page Six that Whoopi is being extra cautious right now due to last year’s near-fatal health scare. During her appearance on The View on Wednesday, Whoopi blasted those who refer to COVID-19 as the “Chinese” virus and said it is Mother Nature who caused the havoc.

Whoopi’s remote moderating comes as her View co-star Joy Behar continues to self-isolate as the virus spreads across the country. Behar, 77, is considered high-risk for complications due to her age, should she contract the virus.

The View and The Dr. Oz Show are the only daytime talk shows that are still in production in New York as the pandemic has forced shutdowns of TV productions and all Broadway shows. Dr. Mehmet Oz was a guest on The View earlier this week.

The View isn’t the only live daytime show that had a work from home host this week. On NBC’s The Today Show, Savannah Guthrie anchored the morning news show from her home after revealing she doesn’t feel well.