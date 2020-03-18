‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Flo Visits Sally Despite Katie’s Warning

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, March 19 tease that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will try to force a relationship that will never be. Flo will visit Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), per TV Guide, but is Sally ready to mend fences with Flo?

Katie’s Warning

Flo and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) made a deal. They would temporarily separate so that Wyatt could spend Sally’s last month with her. Katie Logan (Heather Tom) had informed them that Sally was dying. And although Sally hasn’t opened up to anyone, except Katie, about her terminal illness, they wanted to support her in the only way that mattered. They wanted to make the rest of Sally’s time memorable. Flo and Wyatt then sacrificed their relationship for Sally’s happiness.

After some persuasion, Sally moved back to the beach house where she and Wyatt are currently living. But Flo cannot get Sally off her mind. She has a big heart and feels sorry for the redhead. She wants to visit her so that they can make peace.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans will remember that the last time that she and Sally spoke, they had fought about Wyatt. Sally had wanted Flo to back off from her fiance, but Flo felt that Wyatt had chosen her. Flo wants to smooth things over before it’s too late to do so.

But Katie will warn Flo about speaking to Sally. The redhead is a smart woman and may realize that there’s more to Flo’s visit than a simple apology. Why can’t she just let go of the past?

Flo Visits Sally

Flo will follow her heart and visit Sally. Of course, it will be an awkward conversation because they’re both in love with the same man.

When Flo presses the issue of forgiveness, Sally may begin to suspect something. As far as she’s concerned, Wyatt chose her because she loves her. Why would Flo apologize to her for Wyatt’s choices?

The soap opera spoilers also indicate that Sally’s already jumpy from sidestepping Wyatt’s annoying questions about Dr. Escobar’s (Monica Ruiz) text messages, and now Flo is trying to make peace with her.

Flo may not get the result that she was hoping for. Sally wants to enjoy the time she has left and doesn’t want to be reminded of Wyatt’s wandering eye. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also suggest that Flo may walk away from the meeting with an uneasy feeling about Wyatt’s loyalties.