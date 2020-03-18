Summer Lynn Hart Sizzles In Purple Bikini In New Instagram Snap

Bang Energy model Summer Lynn Hart took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, March 17, to upload a sultry snapshot that made her fans go crazy. In the update, the 23-year-old bombshell sported a skimpy two-piece bathing suit that showed off her killer physique.

In the brand new photo, Summer stood against a wall full of flowers. She posed by angling her right hip to the side, smiling to the camera, while crossing her right arm across her toned midsection, her left hand held a pubic hair trimmer for men from Manscaped.

In the caption, the model wrote something about the product and gave a 20% discount code for her male fans to use.

The bikini top boasted padded cups that barely contained her chest and a plunging neckline that flaunted her abundant cleavage. The sexy swimwear featured extra long straps, tied in the middle into a big ribbon, as well as two narrow straps that went over her shoulders.

Summer sported super low-cut bottoms that almost exposed her modesty. The waistband sat high on her curvy hips, accentuating her taut stomach and her slim waistline.

The stunner from Iowa opted for a full glam look with her sexy attire. Her makeup application included subtle eyeshadow, several coats of mascara, bronzer, and a light dusting of blush, as well as a glowing highlighter. She applied light pink lipstick to complete her look. Her long blond hair was down, parted to the side and styled in smooth waves that cascaded down her shoulders and back, and accessorized with a pink headband.

The new addition to Summer’s feed received more than 20,000 likes and an upward of 230 comments within the first 18 hours of being posted on the popular social media platform. Her fans and followers flocked to the comments section to send her sweet messages and compliments on her stunning figure, while others dropped a combination of emoji.

“You’re so gorgeous! Omg, that smile! I hope you stay safe,” one of her followers commented on the post.

“Happy St. Patrick’s Day, Summer!! You look so very beautiful. I hope you’re safe and I hope you’re doing ok,” a second social media user echoed.

“That smile is too contagious. With this girl, every product looks hot,” a third admirer added.

“You have a great smile. You look perfect!” a fourth Instagram fan wrote.

