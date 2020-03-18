Ariana James Flaunts Her Incredible Gym-Honed Body In Tight Burgundy Swimsuit

Ariana James took to Instagram yesterday to share a hot new snapshot where she rocked a tight burgundy swimsuit that showcased her gym-honed body. In the update, the model took the opportunity to let her fans know that she’s right there with them during the COVID-19 pandemic, staying home because the gym and spa are closed.

The beautiful new shot showed the brunette beauty sitting on the edge of a hot tub on a big white marble floor. The Venezuelan bikini model leaned back on both of her hands, resting her derriere on the ground while she submerged both legs in the water. It appeared as though James had just taken a dip in the pool, wearing her long tresses down and wet while they fell all the way down her back.

The bikini model’s ripped legs looked fantastic in a tight burgundy one-piece that was high cut and revealing. The suit was insanely tight, showcasing the outline of her abs underneath it.

In addition, she wore a number of diamond earrings lined along her ear. She seemed to be wearing a light application of makeup as well. Ariana added some minor light pink blush and rocked a bit of eyeliner and mascara to bring out her features.

The model reminded her fans to stay home in the caption of the post and included a few crying face emoji to express her feelings over the state of the world.

Less than 24 hours after the image went live, James’ photo has racked up an impressive 141,000 likes in addition to over 1,000 comments. Some social media users took to the photo to let her know that she looks fantastic, and many others thanked her for giving them something to smile about today. Most of her fan base commented in Spanish with only a few using English and other languages.

“Ariiiii, since we are in quarantine it would be super cool if you upload routines at home so as not to lose the habit, a beautiful kiss,” one fan wrote.

“Will you do a live show now that most of us are at home? It would be great,” another fan asked, adding a single red heart emoji to the end of their post.

“Beautiful. Ariii God through we will get out of this,” a third chimed in.

The Inquisitr shared last week that James flaunted her muscular stems. James’ killer figure was on full display in a skintight metallic dress that had long sleeves and ended on her upper thigh.