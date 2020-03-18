Colombian Brunette Sara Orrego Shows Off Fit Physique In Sports Bra And Leggings As She Does Yoga At Home

Sara Orrego showed her 1.4 million Instagram followers how she is staying active and fit during the increasing pandemic COVID-19 that has driven many government to urge citizens to stay in. On Wednesday, March 18, the Colombian bombshell took to the popular photo-sharing app to post a snapshot of herself on her yoga mat as she exercised at home.

The photo showed Orrego lying on her back on a gray mat as she stretched her arms up above her head. The model had one leg stretched out in front of her and the other bent underneath it. In her caption, she wrote, “Desde la casita,” which is Spanish for, “From home.”

The brunette stunner rocked a purple-blue workout set that made her tanned skin stand out. Orrego’s sports bra had thick straps featuring cutouts in the middle that separated them into two thinner ones. The top included a neckline that dipped into her chest, teasing a bit of her cleavage. The bra also included small cutouts in the chest area that added details to the outfit.

On her lower body, Orrego had on a pair of matching leggings that sat just around her navel, hugging her toned midsection. The skintight yoga pants clung to her strong hips, showing off her shapely legs and toned booty.

In her caption, the model revealed that her set is from Alo Yoga, a brand she often partners up with and promotes on her social media. She also shared that the set is from the Blue Moon collection. A quick look on Alo Yoga’s website revealed that Orrego wore the United Long Bra and the High-Waist Airbrush Legging.

Orrego wore her hair pulled up in a high ponytail, which rested on the mat above her head. The model smiled bright and big as she looked up at the camera, which was positioned above her body.

Since going live, the photo has garnered more than 56,200 likes and upwards of 365 comments. As usual, most of the messages left in the comments section were in her native Spanish, though other languages, including English, Portuguese and Hebrew showed she has fans in many places.

“So beautiful,” one user wrote in English.

“Whoever is quarantined with you is one lucky man,” replied another one, including a fire, hands raised and an astonished face at the end of the comment.

“You couldn’t be any more perfect,” a third one chimed in, following the words with pink flowers.

“Gorgeous always,” another one added, trailing the comment with a string of fire emoji.