Joy-Anna Duggar Reveals That She’s Pregnant And Shares Baby Bump Photo

Joy-Anna also revealed the sex of her baby and spoke about her scary wait to hear from doctors at the beginning of her pregnancy.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have announced that they’re expecting, and they already know the sex of their baby.

On Wednesday, Joy-Anna, 22, took to Instagram to share the happy news with her fans. Her post included a sweet family photo of the Counting On star posing with her husband and the couple’s 2-year-old son, Gideon. Joy-Anna was sporting a black skirt and a tight pink T-shirt that showed off her growing baby bump. The barefoot Duggar daughter had a huge smile on her face.

When Joy-Anna suffered a miscarriage last July, she used social media to share her grief with her fans. She similarly decided to share the ups and downs of her latest pregnancy journey on her family’s YouTube page in a video that spanned months. It included footage of Joy-Anna showing off the results of a pregnancy test that had one dark pink line and another very faint pink line. She revealed that she had taken two previous tests that were negative, but she was having a number of symptoms that convinced her that she was pregnant.

“If it’s true, I’m shocked,” Joy-Anna said of the possibility that she was pregnant. “And I’m not actually as scared as I thought I was going to be. After miscarrying at 20 weeks, it’s just — I thought I was going to be so nervous, but I really am not. I’m excited.”

Joy-Anna took one more test that turned out to be positive. She then began planning how she was going to break the big news to her husband. Because she found out she was expecting around the holidays, she decided to create a special Christmas ornament to give to Austin, along with her last positive pregnancy test.

When Austin opened the box containing the ornament and the test, he refused to look down at the items inside. Instead, he teased his wife by only feeling them with his hands. He even removed the protective plastic cap from the end of the pregnancy test before looking down at it.

“Ew. It’s got pee on it,” Austin said as his wife laughed.

The couple’s happiness didn’t last, unfortunately. Not long after Joy-Anna found out she was pregnant, she began spotting. She had some blood work done, and the results indicated that she was possibly experiencing a molar pregnancy. This would mean that her pregnancy was not viable. Joy-Anna shared a video of her reaction to this news.

“Going through all of this again after going through it with Annabell, I don’t know,” she said. “It’s just been a very difficult few weeks.”

However, in another video update, Joy-Anna revealed that she had heard back from the doctors after another round of testing, and she was told that everything looked great. She was also informed that she was expecting a baby girl.

Joy-Anna said that she “just started crying” in reaction to this news. She also revealed that her due date is August 19.

Joy-Anna’s video included footage of the moment that she told her entire family that she was expecting. She also gave fans an inside look at her gender reveal party. She decided to have a helicopter shower her family with pink confetti to let them know that she’s having a little girl.

You can check out Joy-Anna’s video below.